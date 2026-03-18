‘Tamron Hall’ Renewed for Season 8 Amid Daytime TV Change-Ups

What To Know Tamron Hall’s self-titled talk show has been renewed for an eighth season amid several daytime TV cancellations

Hall opened up about the meaning behind Season 8’s tagline, “Let’s Keep Talking.”

Tamron Hall has remained one of Disney’s longest-running syndicated talk shows since its 2019 premiere.

As the world of daytime TV continues to go through some major shake-ups, fans of Tamron Hall have nothing to worry about.

On Wednesday, March 18, Variety reported that Tamron Hall‘s eponymous talk show has been renewed for an eighth season. “My vision of where we’re going usually comes to me in the middle of the night, and all of these changes were happening,” Hall told the outlet. “And I said, ‘Let’s Keep Talking.’ Season 8. That’s our thing. I called our team, and I said, ‘Let’s Keep Talking.'”

The show’s renewal comes shortly after Hall co-hosted ABC’s 2026 Oscars red carpet with Jesse Palmer. “The landscape is always going to change. Some of Conan [O’Brien]‘s jokes at the Oscars where he talked about us watching our phones to consume movies and all of these AI jokes, they landed partly because the industry is fearful of these changes. So it’s not unique to daytime,” she continued. “I think there are obviously some big headlines. But in truth, everywhere you go, people are having the same conversation. ‘Will I keep working? Will I continue to be able to do what I love?’ That’s not unique to daytime TV.”

Hall went on to add, “I think what we are seeing is a reflection of a larger conversation. So that’s why our theme is ‘Let’s Keep Talking,’ whether it’s on daytime TV, whether it’s in a podcast, whatever version of this. I think that will never go out of style.”

The Today alum launched her daytime talk show in 2019. Over the years, Hall has scored two Emmy wins for outstanding daytime talk series host. Hall told the outlet that she didn’t expect the show to “resonate as much as it did” with viewers, who have become a “community” with each other.

Hall also said she’s “so proud” of the exclusive interviews the show has gotten, from one of Todd and Julie Chrisley‘s first interviews after their May 2025 prison release, to speaking to the mother of the late actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner.

“I’m still very proud when a newsmaker or a competitive booking that might go to a great show like GMA or a Nightline, they want to come on the Tamron Hall show because they know that audience is engaged,” she stated.

According to the outlet, Tamron Hall is Disney’s second-longest-running syndicated talk show, behind ABC’s Live With Kelly and Mark. “I am a fan of daytime. Is it an opportunity? I sure hope so,” Hall said. “I don’t want the notion of daytime television to be seen as this wounded thing that we’re taking out to pasture. If I can be a part of reviving or inspiring or reminding people that we have to keep talking, we really do.”

Several daytime TV shows have announced the end of their runs since the beginning of this year. The Kelly Clarkson Show will conclude with its current seventh season, while Sherri was canceled after four seasons. Other cancellations include Access Hollywood (30 seasons), Karamo (four seasons), and The Steve Wilkos Show (19 seasons).

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