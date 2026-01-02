When it comes to networks and streaming TV, some series already have an end in sight as the 2026-2027 season picks up. While cancellations are an unfortunate aspect of the TV landscape, some shows are given the due respect of a final season order, preparing fans for the inevitable end.

As we kick off 2026, we’re rounding up the titles we already know will conclude this year, ranging from long-running favorites (such as The Boys, The Neighborhood, and Outlander) to late-night staples (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert). Below is our comprehensive list of all the TV programs that have either been canceled or are ending in 2026. (Anything that has already ended, like Stranger Things, which aired its final episodes across Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve, is not included.)

Scroll down for a closer look and keep an eye out as we update this list throughout the months ahead as additional cancellations and final seasons are revealed (See 2025’s full list of cancellations here.)

CBS

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Neighborhood, eight seasons

The CW

All American, eight seasons

Hallmark Channel

The Way Home, four seasons

MTV

Ridiculousness, 46 seasons

Netflix

Outer Banks, five seasons

Paramount+

Yellowjackets, four seasons

Prime Video

The Boys, five seasons

Good Omens, three seasons

Starz

Outlander, eight seasons

Power Book IV: Force, three seasons