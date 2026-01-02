Canceled TV Shows 2026: Which of Your Favorite Series Are Coming to an End?
When it comes to networks and streaming TV, some series already have an end in sight as the 2026-2027 season picks up. While cancellations are an unfortunate aspect of the TV landscape, some shows are given the due respect of a final season order, preparing fans for the inevitable end.
As we kick off 2026, we’re rounding up the titles we already know will conclude this year, ranging from long-running favorites (such as The Boys, The Neighborhood, and Outlander) to late-night staples (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert). Below is our comprehensive list of all the TV programs that have either been canceled or are ending in 2026. (Anything that has already ended, like Stranger Things, which aired its final episodes across Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve, is not included.)
Scroll down for a closer look and keep an eye out as we update this list throughout the months ahead as additional cancellations and final seasons are revealed (See 2025’s full list of cancellations here.)
CBS
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Neighborhood, eight seasons
The CW
All American, eight seasons
Hallmark Channel
The Way Home, four seasons
MTV
Ridiculousness, 46 seasons
Netflix
Outer Banks, five seasons
Paramount+
Yellowjackets, four seasons
Prime Video
The Boys, five seasons
Good Omens, three seasons
Starz
Outlander, eight seasons
Power Book IV: Force, three seasons