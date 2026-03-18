What To Know Martin Scorsese’s Fox Nation series will be releasing a special Easter episode.

Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints drops its special “Mary” episode on March 27.

Martin Scorsese‘s religious docudrama series will be releasing a special Easter episode to celebrate the upcoming holiday later this month.

Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints will return on Friday, March 27, on Fox Nation with a standalone episode hosted and narrated by the esteemed director.

According to a press release from the network, “the special begins with Scorsese sharing personal reflections on the meaning of Easter and his childhood in New York’s Little Italy before exploring the life of Mary as she embraces her divine calling to become the mother of the Son of God.”

The description continues, “Debuting in celebration of the Easter season, the special episode offers a deep look at the life of Saint Mary the Virgin, from the moment she is chosen by God to her enduring faith through the exile, sacrifice, and the sorrow she faces at the end of Jesus’ life. The special explores Mary’s unwavering devotion and the strength that defined her as both a mother and one of Christianity’s most revered figures.”

A first-look teaser for the special episode, titled “Mary,” has been released (embedded above). The logline adds, “Visited by an angel and chosen by God, Mary accepts her divine calling. Follow her journey as mother, believer, and witness to resurrection.”

Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints is a docudrama series that first premiered in November 2024 and highlights the lives of Christian saints. The first season centered on Joan of Arc, John the Baptist, St. Sebastian, Maximilian Kolbe, Francis of Assisi, Moses the Black, and Mary Magdalene. Season 2, which premiered in 2025, centered on St. Patrick, St. Peter, Thomas Becket, and Carlo Acutis.

The character Mary was portrayed by Ofri Prishkolnik Eldad in the episodes about John the Baptist and St. Peter.

The series was created and directed by Matti Leshem and written by Kent Jones. Scorsese executive produces in addition to hosting and narrating.

Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints: Mary, March 27, Fox Nation