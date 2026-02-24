‘David: King of Israel’: What to Know About the New Biblical Docudrama

As the return of House of David nears, there’s another series that aims to delight and inspire fans of the Biblical epic: David: King of Israel.

The four-part docudrama premieres this week and aims to transport audiences back three millennia to the era of David, following his journey from shepherd boy to warrior to conquering king, all after being anointed by God.

Before the series arrives, here’s a look at everything there is to know about David: King of Israel.

What is David: King of Israel about?

The series centers on the story of David, the shepherd boy who was anointed, took on the giant Goliath, and then had to fight King Saul for the crown. Told in four episodes and narrated by Chuck and Shazam! alum Zachary Levi, the series covers the full Biblical narrative about David’s journey.

The official description for the series reads, “Grounded in biblical scripture yet told with cinematic grit, David: King of Israel offers a raw, sweeping portrait of a man whose life was marked by courage, violence, passion, failure, and redemption. Through immersive reenactments, expert commentary, and Levi’s thoughtful narration, the series captures David’s rise from overlooked shepherd boy to warrior, outlaw, and ultimately, unifier of a kingdom. Along the way, viewers encounter a world filled with vivid figures, from powerful prophets, ruthless kings, fearless warriors, giants, witches, and barbaric enemies.”

When does David: King of Israel air?

The series airs across four weeks, beginning on Thursday, February 26, on Fox Nation.

Below, find a full list of the episodes, air dates, and their official descriptions:

Episode 1: “The Shepherd” (airing February 26): “Our story begins as it does in the original text, with a young shepherd who has been forged in the wilds of Bethlehem, killing lion and bear and protecting his flock with his life. This rugged and handsome youth is chosen by God and anointed by the Prophet Samuel to one day be Israel’s new king. David, who was most at home in the mountains with his sheep, is thrust into rock star fame when the armies of Israel and their King Saul witness David kill the Philistine giant, Goliath of Gath.”

Episode 2: “The Giantkiller” (airing March 5): “The legends of David’s exploits grow with his many more victories in battle. But so does the jealousy of the aging King Saul. The poison of jealousy soon begins to pollute the king’s mind and soul. A dark spirit comes over the king, and David is forced to flee the very king he has faithfully served. David must leave his new wife and take to the deserts and the caves to survive. King Saul’s sole obsession is to find and execute his son-in-law, and he doesn’t care whom he has to kill, including slaying all the priests in the land.”

Episode 3: “The Outlaw” (airing March 12): “As the Mad King Saul pursues with an army of thousands, an outlaw army of hundreds soon joins David in the caves of the badlands. David and his Mighty Men grow in fame and legend as they do what the king will not to protect the people of Israel from their enemies. David is married for a second time, and a measure of joy is restored to him. Despite the loyalty of many, David refuses to lead a coup d’état against King Saul, and he and his band of brothers are forced to create a fragile alliance with their enemy, the Philistine King.”

Episode 4: “The King” (airing March 19): “Loyalty is tested when a tribe of bloodthirsty savages captures David and his men’s families, but once again, the Spirit of the Lord gives favor. Through a bloody encounter with the enemy, all is restored to them and more. After a demonic encounter from the spirit world, the Mad King Saul, his son Jonathan, and the Southern army of Israel are all killed by the Philistine enemy. In a state of sincere mourning, David is crowned king of the tribe of Judah.”

Is there a trailer for David: King of Israel?

Yes! The trailer for the series is embedded above and gives a sneak peek at the action ahead.

What else is there to know about David: King of Israel?

In a statement, Levi said of the series, “Aside from the account of Christ, the story of David is the most powerful in all of scripture. In fact, one might argue that it’s even more powerful in some ways, given that David was fully human, and therefore flawed, like us, making his journey more relatable to our own. It’s a story I’ve wanted to be a part of telling ever since I was a child, so it was such a blessing being a part of this production.”

Meanwhile, Fox Nation president said of Levi’s casting as narrator, “Zachary Levi was a natural fit for this series. His sincerity and connection to the material allow King David’s story to come alive in a way that feels relevant to today’s viewers. Highlighting faith, redemption, and extraordinary purpose, we’re honored to bring this story to FOX Nation with Zachary at the helm.”

The series is part of Fox Nation’s Fox Faith vertical, which previously hosted Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints.

David: King of Israel, Series Premiere, February 26, Fox Nation