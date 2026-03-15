Oscars 2026: Fans Have Mixed Reaction About Stage Design

It’s the movies‘ biggest night, celebrating the best films of the year, but all fans watching at home can concentrate on is the stage at the 2026 Oscars.

Host Conan O’Brien walked out on stage, and viewers immediately thought they were transported into a favorite movie or a Chinese restaurant. Others commented that the stage was “ugly.”

Production designers Misty Buckley and Alana Billingsley are in charge of changing the stage each year. According to Vanity Fair, the theme is supposed to resemble a “calming garden courtyard.” The stage for the 98th Academy Awards features overhanging tree branches throughout, with various floral elements and greenery spread, handmade by artisans. The backstage areas were also covered in red trees and an orange hue.

“There is an unsettled nature around the climate right now, and there’s just something very calming about being surrounded by architecture, but having this space for trees to grow,” Billingsley told the outlet.

“We are exploring the contrast between the organic and the rigidly architectural, and that creates the feeling that life can exist anywhere.”

The stage changes throughout the night with moving components, including LED screens that glide across the stage. The orchestra sits behind the stage, as usual, and is sometimes obstructed by the moving pieces.

Fans were mixed on the new look. Here is what some fans said.

I’m usually impressed by the #Oscars stage production/design…but this years looks a little crafty. These fake trees look so Ill placed — Warren (he/him) (@WarrenAdriana) March 15, 2026

Hate the new stage design 😭 #oscars — ⋆∞︎︎ ☼ 𖦹 intheweedswithtomiwa (@tomiwaoy) March 15, 2026

The Oscars stage looks like a Hyatt Lobby from 1995. #oscar #oscars pic.twitter.com/BscxGd937G — Lindsay Kusiak (@lindsay_kusiak) March 15, 2026

#oscars stage is ugly — Oooo Na na na (@Imstillwinning) March 15, 2026

ok why are we doing this hunger games stage setting again #Oscars — pizza (@pizzadrienne) March 15, 2026

However, some fans liked the design.

el stage de los #Oscars está fuera de liga 😮 espectacular — ViMad® (@ViMad) March 15, 2026

I’m really liking the stage set up for this years #Oscars pic.twitter.com/EKvIux9XsA — Emi Eleode (@EmiEleode) March 15, 2026

I’m OBSESSED with this stage design #oscars — Candace Howze 🙅🏽‍♀️ (she/her) (@aceisjoy) March 15, 2026

A lot of fans thought it looked like the Chinese restaurant, PF Chang’s. “It looks like the decor of an Asian restaurant xddd,” one fan said.

the cheesecake pf changs rainforest cafe buffet at the mirage 😍 https://t.co/qdJXPPkngh — evil alexa demie (@miggythotz) March 14, 2026

when you get to the oscars and it’s chinese https://t.co/fSRdKrKKNL — 佳 (@FOLLIES1971) March 14, 2026

Do you like the stage’s design this year? Let us know in the comments.