‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans Are Worried About Lucas Adams in Next Week’s Teaser (VIDEO)

Amanda Bell
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Things are looking grim for poor Katie Rogers (Samantha Marie Ware) on Grey’s Anatomy. After her treatments were abruptly cut off due to government funding cuts to the program, her condition has become terminal, despite Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and Lucas Adams’ (Niko Terho) best efforts. And in the above-embedded teaser for next week’s episode, “Wrecking Ball,” it looks like Adams will be taking it very, very personally, to the point that some fans are worried about him.

In the teaser, we see that Katie has moved into the interns’ house for ’round-the-clock care from Adams, and he is dutifully tending to her every minute — to the point that he’s not sleeping — as she ponders, “What if we had more time?”

Simone Griffith (Alexis Floyd) and Bailey watch on with worry as Adams tends to Katie, and fans seem to feel just as anxious about his own well-being.

“Oh, Lucas,” one fan wrote in response to the teaser, “And why do I think he’s going to do something illegal for her?”

“Oh my lumone heart! So glad simone is there for Lucas❤” wrote another.

Lucas’ condition wasn’t the only part of the teaser that had people talking. The preview also shows that the rekindling of romance between Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) and Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) will continue with the two hooking up in either a supply closet or the on-call room, and there were mixed reactions from commenters.

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“I thought Teddy picked herself for a change,” one fan wrote. “Ewww at Owen and Teddy. I’m tired of them splitting up and being ‘done’ with each other and then getting back together. Imagine how tired we are,” said another.

However, one fan was in favor of it, guessing, “She signed but never filed [the divorce papers]. I think for their history they are eachothers person. Sometimes you have to tear down and rebuild.”

The teaser also gives us a first glimpse of the new disaster of the day as we see two patients brought in on stretchers, with a media circus in tow, after their home was demolished (apparently, with them still inside) by mistake. We’ll have to wait and see how catastrophic their injuries — and the resulting chaos — will be when the episode airs next week!

Grey’s Anatomy, Thursdays, 10/9c, ABC

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