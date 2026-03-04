‘Today’s Craig Melvin Launches New Clothing Line for Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

What To Know Today‘s Craig Melvin launched a new shirt and socks for National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

Melvin has raised awareness for testing and screening since losing his brother Lawrence to colon cancer in 2020.

Melvin shared that NBCUniversal will be making a donation to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance in honor of National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

Craig Melvin is commemorating National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month with a special new project.

Colorectal surgeon Dr. Cedrek McFadden appeared on the third hour of Today‘s Tuesday ( March 3) episode to talk about the importance of colonoscopies, how the age for colorectal cancer screening has dropped to 45, different kinds of treatments, and symptoms to keep an eye out for.

“If there’s one thing that you remember from all of this, it’s that the best time to find colon cancer is before you know you have colon cancer,” McFadden stated.

Melvin followed up the segment with a special announcement. “So, you may have noticed that I’m wearing this shirt, this new shirt,” he stated. “I designed this shirt, along with a pair of socks, as well — I’m wearing some Today show colon cancer socks — in honor of my brother Lawrence, who, as many of you know, I lost him to colorectal cancer back in [2020].”

Melvin created the clothing items to raise awareness for the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, for which he has served as a board member since 2021. “Not only for Lawrence, but also to spark a conversation within families, as well,” he added. “James Van Der Beek spent some time talking about that in our last conversation with him, as well, this idea that we need to spread more awareness about screening.”

Van Der Beek was diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer in August 2023 and died at the age of 48 last month. Melvin interviewed the Dawson’s Creek actor about his health journey for Today in December 2025.

“So I’m grateful to say that in recognition of National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, NBCUniversal will be making a donation in support of the Colorectal Cancer Alliance,” Melvin shared. “And a big shoutout to my friend Elizabeth, who helped me design the shirt and socks.”

The shirt and socks are available for purchase online and in person through the official NBCUniversal Shop.

In addition to sharing his new clothing items on the show, Melvin highlighted the importance of colorectal cancer awareness in a note on Today.com. “When my brother, Lawrence, was diagnosed with colorectal cancer, the Colorectal Cancer Alliance was the first place my family turned to for support, resources, and guidance,” he wrote. “Colorectal cancer is the third-most commonly diagnosed cancer and is now the leading cause of cancer death in men and women under 50 years old in the United States. In its early stages, colorectal cancer is very treatable, with a five-year survival rate of 90%. It’s also highly preventable with screening.”

Melvin said it’s become his mission to “raise awareness about young-onset colorectal cancer, not only in memory of my resilient brother, but also with the hope that in sparking conversation within families and the Black community, we’ll save lives.”

Having released specialty sweatshirts and ties in the past, Melvin said he was inspired to take a “sportier approach” to his Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month clothing items this year. “With your support, we can help raise awareness about the life-saving importance of preventive screening,” he concluded.

Melvin also raises awareness for colorectal cancer through his candle company, Melvin Made. Launched in December 2025, the proceeds of candle sales are donated to multiple cancer charities.

