WARNING: This post contains discussions of suicide.

Chase Pistone, a former NASCAR driver whose grandfather was two-time NASCAR Cup Series winner Tom Pistone, has died at the age of 42. His brother, Nick Pistone, announced the news in a Facebook post on March 2.

“Well My young brother and best friend is gone,” he wrote. “I’m broken hearted and don’t know if I’ll ever get over this. I miss you Chase already and I hope you are you are in a better place. I love you and I miss you so much already!!!!!!!”

Nick did not reveal a cause of death for Chase, but he and brother Tom Pistone told Legends Nation to “post the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, which is 988 on a phone or text,” according to a Legends Nation Facebook post. Racer Bubba Wallace also wrote on X, “A guy I raced with in legends cars took his life today..,” although he did not share a name.

Legends Nation also wrote in its tribute, “Chase was not only a wheelman in Legends and Late Models, but his Chase Pistone Inc. Legends team was a force to be reckoned with every time they showed up at a track, and they usually walked away with the winner’s trophy.” Chase briefly competed with NASCAR, but was mostly known for racing with Legends.

Chase’s driving career ended in 2014, but he then shifted his focus to the ownership of his own team, Chase Pistone Inc. His company built Legends and Late Model stock cars that won various races. Chase became well known as a teacher and coach in the years that followed his own driving career.

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or dial 988. If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.