‘I Killed Him In My Sleep’ Sneak Peek: Abigail Breslin Has Chilling Nightmare She Murdered Someone

Scott Fishman
Comments
Abigail Breslin
Exclusive
Lifetime

What To Know

  • Abigail Breslin stars in the upcoming Lifetime psychological thriller I Killed Him In My Sleep.
  • The film follows Kelty as she joins a sleep-study to earn money, only to experience dreams that blur the line between reality and fantasy.
  • As Kelty discovers a bloody knife and confronts unsettling secrets, the movie explores her emotional turmoil and quest for the truth.

Abigail Breslin has grown up on screen and entered the Hollywood spotlight thanks to her breakout at age 10 in Little Miss Sunshine. The role earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. Now approaching her 30th birthday, the star has taken on more adult roles including the upcoming I Killed Him In My Sleep. The movie is based on the book “Don’t Fall Asleep” by Marissa Finch and executive produced by Lydia Hearst. Joining Breslin in the cast is Bethany Brown, Michael Eklund and Landon Liboiron. 

Abigail Breslin

Lifetime

For the Lifetime movie premiering March 21, she plays Kelty Crawford who believes she is responsible for the death of a man she sees in her dreams. The psychological thriller sees her play a millennial struggling with financial strain, career uncertainty, and a wedding she can’t afford. Looking to make some quick cash, Kelty signs up for a sleep-study experiment that spirals into terror. What could go wrong? Apparently, a lot. She experiences what is described in the synopsis as “a vivid, violent dream of a dying man, a bloody knife in her hand, and a voice accusing her of murder.” 

Adding to the mystery is the fact a news report the next day of a missing man matches the one in her dream.  The lines of what’s real and not are blurred. This sets Kelty off into “a dangerous, emotionally charged pursuit of the truth—one that forces her to confront unsettling secrets and the shadows she may not be able to escape.”

Lifetime shared an extended first-look exclusively with TV Insider above. The scene sees Kelty checking her pockets while doing laundry and finding a bloody knife. Holding the weapon sends her back to a vision of a stabbing. When her fiancé (Liboiron) comes home, she quickly throws the incriminating piece of evidence back in with the clothes. “I know therapy isn’t easy, but I just wanted to show you how proud I am of you” he tells her with flowers in hand. Kelty smiles uncomfortably as she takes in his embrace. 

‘Pushed Off a Plane and Survived’: True Free Fall Survival Stories
Related

‘Pushed Off a Plane and Survived’: True Free Fall Survival Stories

Cut (maybe not the best word to use) to her putting on blue gloves to move the knife and hide it in a cabinet. The scene then goes to her walking in the street with the mysterious man on the ground after what looks to be a struggle. Kelty checks on him with blood on her hands with someone calling to wake up. Talk about eerie. 

Are you excited to see Breslin in the Lifetime flick? Let us know in the comments. 

I Killed Him In My Sleep premiere, March 21, 8/7c, Lifetime

I Killed Him In My Sleep key art
Abigail Breslin

Abigail Breslin

Bethany Brown

Michael Eklund

Michael Eklund

Landon Liboiron

Full Cast & Crew

Lifetime

Movie

TV14

Thriller

I Killed Him In My Sleep

Abigail Breslin




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Todd Meadows on 'Deadliest Catch'
1
‘Deadliest Catch’ Deckhand Todd Meadows Dies at Sea at 25
2
‘Wheel of Fortune’: Sommelier Speaks Out After $73,000 Loss
Darin Brooks and Kelly Kruger attend CBS Daytime Emmy Awards After Party at Pasadena Convention Center on May 05, 2019 in Pasadena, California.
3
‘B&B’s Darin Brooks & Kelly Kruger Split
Elisabeth Hasselbeck
4
Elisabeth Hasselbeck Returns to ‘The View’ With a Surprising Message
American Idol Season 24
5
Who Made the Top 30 on ‘American Idol’ Season 24?