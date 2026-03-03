What To Know Abigail Breslin stars in the upcoming Lifetime psychological thriller I Killed Him In My Sleep.

The film follows Kelty as she joins a sleep-study to earn money, only to experience dreams that blur the line between reality and fantasy.

As Kelty discovers a bloody knife and confronts unsettling secrets, the movie explores her emotional turmoil and quest for the truth.

Abigail Breslin has grown up on screen and entered the Hollywood spotlight thanks to her breakout at age 10 in Little Miss Sunshine. The role earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. Now approaching her 30th birthday, the star has taken on more adult roles including the upcoming I Killed Him In My Sleep. The movie is based on the book “Don’t Fall Asleep” by Marissa Finch and executive produced by Lydia Hearst. Joining Breslin in the cast is Bethany Brown, Michael Eklund and Landon Liboiron.

For the Lifetime movie premiering March 21, she plays Kelty Crawford who believes she is responsible for the death of a man she sees in her dreams. The psychological thriller sees her play a millennial struggling with financial strain, career uncertainty, and a wedding she can’t afford. Looking to make some quick cash, Kelty signs up for a sleep-study experiment that spirals into terror. What could go wrong? Apparently, a lot. She experiences what is described in the synopsis as “a vivid, violent dream of a dying man, a bloody knife in her hand, and a voice accusing her of murder.”

Adding to the mystery is the fact a news report the next day of a missing man matches the one in her dream. The lines of what’s real and not are blurred. This sets Kelty off into “a dangerous, emotionally charged pursuit of the truth—one that forces her to confront unsettling secrets and the shadows she may not be able to escape.”

Lifetime shared an extended first-look exclusively with TV Insider above. The scene sees Kelty checking her pockets while doing laundry and finding a bloody knife. Holding the weapon sends her back to a vision of a stabbing. When her fiancé (Liboiron) comes home, she quickly throws the incriminating piece of evidence back in with the clothes. “I know therapy isn’t easy, but I just wanted to show you how proud I am of you” he tells her with flowers in hand. Kelty smiles uncomfortably as she takes in his embrace.

Cut (maybe not the best word to use) to her putting on blue gloves to move the knife and hide it in a cabinet. The scene then goes to her walking in the street with the mysterious man on the ground after what looks to be a struggle. Kelty checks on him with blood on her hands with someone calling to wake up. Talk about eerie.

I Killed Him In My Sleep premiere, March 21, 8/7c, Lifetime