Dennis Quaid’s Former Costar Lambasts His Support of Trump: ‘At Least I Got to Slap Him’

Dan Clarendon
Comments
Dennis Quaid joins President Donald Trump as he speaks at the Port of Corpus Christi on February 27, 2026, in Corpus Christi, Texas
Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images

She may have played his onscreen wife in Any Given Sunday, but Lauren Holly is no fan of Dennis Quaid.

In recent Threads posts, Holly criticized Quaid for stumping for President Donald Trump.

Holly’s social-media smackdown came after Senator Ted Cruz shared a photo of himself and Quaid aboard Air Force One as the plane took Trump to Texas.

Cruz also posted a video of Quaid impersonating Ronald Reagan, as he did in the 2024 biopic film Reagan, and giving his take on the current president. “Well, I think he’s like me on steroids, actually,” Quaid said, in character.

Holly reacted to Quaid’s Air Force One ride with disgust. “At least I got to slap him real hard in Any Given Sunday,” she wrote on Threads.

When a fellow user asked if Holly could “slap the whole regime really hard,” she wrote back, “I would if I could.”

At an event in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Friday, Trump called Quaid “one of the best actors in America,” saying he “has gotten accolades all over the place, and he really is good.”

Trump then invited Quaid to make some remarks. “Hello, Corpus Christi!” the actor exclaimed as he took the mic. “Hello, Texas! My home state. I love Corpus Christi. And I love Donald Trump!”

Trump then shook Quaid’s hand and said he “did a great job.”

When a Threads user posted video Quaid’s loving remarks toward Trump, Holly replied, “It’s crazy to me at this point.”

Someone else on Threads wrote, “Watching @laurenholly comment on all the Dennis [Quaid] capitulation is top-tier @threads energy. Make fascists uncomfortable by any means possible…”

And to that, Holly wrote, “Any means…”

In a recent episode of the podcast The Greg Laurie Show, Quaid called Trump “very surprisingly approachable and very funny and really genuine”

He added: “He wouldn’t be president if he wasn’t genuine because people who voted for him, they know that he has their best interest at heart, that he is a genuine person.”

