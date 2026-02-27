Neil Sedaka, the legendary singer-songwriter behind enduring pop standards such as “Breaking Up Is Hard to Do,” “Bad Blood,” “Laughter in the Rain,” and “Calendar Girl,” has died. He was 86.

“Our family is devastated by the sudden passing of our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Neil Sedaka,” the Sedaka family said in a statement on social media. “A true rock and roll legend, an inspiration to millions, but most importantly, at least to those of us who were lucky enough to know him, an incredible human being who will be deeply missed.”

Over the course of his career, Sedaka was nominated for five Grammy Awards, was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1983, and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1978, cementing his status as one of pop music’s most prolific hitmakers.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, on March 13, 1939, Sedaka initially pursued classical music and attended the Juilliard School of Music’s Preparatory Division for Children. In the 1950s, he formed a doo-wop group with classmates called the Linc-Tones before launching a solo career that would make him one of the defining voices of early rock and roll.

Sedaka scored three No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Breaking Up Is Hard to Do” in 1960 and “Good Luck Charm” and “Next Door to an Angel” in 1962. He nabbed nine Top 10 singles, primarily during his early 1960s peak and a mid-1970s comeback aided in part by Elton John, who performed with him on the 1975 chart-topper “Bad Blood.”

In addition to his own recordings, Sedaka was a gifted songwriter for others. He co-wrote a string of hits, including Connie Francis‘ “Stupid Cupid” and Captain & Tennille’s Grammy-winning “Love Will Keep Us Together,” ensuring his influence extended far beyond his own voice.

Fans and friends who were influenced by the musician reached out via social media to pay respects to the singer-songwriter.

“I was saddened to hear of Neil Sedaka’s passing. A rare talent, he gave us many hits and co-wrote “When Love Comes Knocking at Your Door” with Carole Bayer Sager, beloved by Monkees fans too. My thoughts are with his family and all who cherished his music,” wrote former Monkee Micky Dolenz.

Singer-songwriter Stephen Bishop also wrote a moving post to Sedaka: “ am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of my friend Neil Sedaka. I have been a fan since his early days as a songwriter in the Brill Building. We did a show together in 1977 and became fast friends. He was a kind and incredibly talented man with a wonderful sense of humor. He will be greatly missed, his songs and legacy are iconic. They will continue to be loved and cherished for generations. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and fans. Rest easy, Neil. You will be missed.”

Songstress Carole King wrote on Threads: “Neil Sedaka was so talented, and he inspired me to follow my dream of being a songwriter.With love and gratitude and condolences to his family.”

Musician Kim Carnes wrote on her post: “RIP Neil Sedaka…. I toured with Neil in the 70s. It was so much fun… Neil was gracious and kind. He was an amazing talent and loved what he did. Just a wonderful human!”