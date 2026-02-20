What To Know Shemar Moore is returning to The Young and the Restless for a multi-episode arc, more than 30 years after his debut as Malcolm Winters.

Christel Khalil shared behind-the-scenes photos and videos of Moore’s return on Instagram.

Moore, who won a Daytime Emmy and eight NAACP Awards for his role, will appear alongside Vivica A. Fox, reprising her role as Stephanie Simmons.

Shemar Moore is back on the set of The Young and the Restless more than 30 years after first appearing on the long-running CBS soap opera.

Christel Khalil, who portrays Lily Winters on the daytime drama, shared a preview of Moore’s return in a photo and video posted to her Instagram page earlier this week.

“Day 1 with Daddy O done!” Khalil captioned the photo, which showed her on set with Moore, who plays her onscreen father Malcolm Winters, Bryton James (Devon Hamilton), and Sean Dominic (Nathan ‘Nate’ Hastings Jr.).

In a follow-up post, Khalil shared a behind-the-scenes video (set to Mark Morrison’s “Return of the Mack”), in which she asked Moore how he feels about being back. “I’m home, baby, blast from the past,” the S.W.A.T. star said before joking about having to memorize too many lines.

“Too much motherf**king dialogue,” Moore quipped. “Twenty-four pages? Hold on, I do eight pages in my day job… and I make mo’ money!”

Moore is returning to The Young and the Restless alongside Vivica A. Fox, who will reprise her role as Stephanie Simmons, for a multi-episode arc set to air in April. He previously starred in the show from 1994 to 2005, returning for special appearances in 2014 and 2019, and most recently in 2023 for the show’s 50th anniversary.

Throughout his run on the show, Moore earned a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series and eight NAACP Awards. After leaving in 2005, he went on to star in 11 seasons of Criminal Minds before landing the lead role on CBS’ S.W.A.T. He currently stars in and executive produces the spinoff series S.W.A.T. Exiles.

Fans shared their excitement for Moore’s soap return in the comments of Khalil’s post, with one Instagram user writing, “Soooo excited to see Malcolm back!! Remember his first day on Y&R, many years ago!! Love the Winters family!!”

“I Love to see all of you together,” said another.

“I’m glad to see him back on here, he’s easy on the eyes for sure!” another added.

Another wrote, “Soooooooooo EXCITED for this storyline!!!! Welcome HOME Shemar aka Malcolm aka Lily’s bio Daddy!!! I CAN’T WAIT!!!”

“OMG I’m so excited I love love Shemar Moore 🩵🩵Can’t wait to see him back on my absolute FAV soap,” one fan added.

“Makes me feel nostalgic for the days of Neil/Drew/Malcolm/Olivia cool to see their kids and now their grandkids. I love that Shemar is so proud of his Y&R start,” wrote another.

“I am thrilled that Shemar is coming back for a few episodes! Wonderful,” added another.

