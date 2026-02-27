What To Know Bette Midler and Barbara Hershey reunited nearly 40 years after co-starring in the 1988 film Beaches.

The emotional reunion sparked enthusiastic reactions online, with many expressing nostalgia and affection for the film and its impact.

Beaches follows the enduring friendship between Midler’s and Hershey’s characters across decades.

One Thursday, Feb. 26, Midler, 80, took to Instagram with a present-day photo alongside Hershey, 78, her costar in the 1988 tearjerker film.

“It’s a BEACHES reunion!” she declared. “Here I am with the great Barbara Hershey! We go back a-ways!!!” For the featured image, Midler and Hershey smiled for a selfie while rocking their natural gray hair.

In the comments, fans and fellow celebrities rejoiced over the unexpected Beaches reunion. Rosie O’Donnell declared, “How wonderful ❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥.”

Little House on the Prairie star Melissa Gilbert‘s lifestyle brand, Modern Prairie, commented, “We ❤️❤️❤️ this!”

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Heather Dubrow simply shared a string of sobbing emojis, writing, “😭😭😭😭😭😭.”

Director/producer/choreographer Kenny Ortega exclaimed, “Beaches, one of my All Time Favorites!!! Brava Girls! 👏👏👏.”

Another Instagram user wrote, “❤️❤️❤️ The movie that imprinted so many of us. Thank you, and beautiful to see you two together.”

Someone else confessed, “This movie makes me cry every time.”

Meanwhile, yet another fan echoed, “Best movie. I am still sobbing uncontrollably 😭😭😭.”

In Beaches, Midler played C.C. Bloom, and Hershey played Hillary Whitney Essex. The characters first met as little girls when their families vacationed in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and remained friends through the years. C.C., a New Yorker, pursued a music career, while Hillary, a Californian, became a lawyer. Although the long-distance friends were often competitive and argued, they traveled to the opposite coast and were there for each other over the decades.

Beaches was directed by Garry Marshall and is based on the novel by Iris Rainer Dart. In addition to Midler and Hershey, Beaches starred John Heard, Spalding Gray, Lainie Kazan, James Reed, Grace Johnston, Mayim Bialik, and Marcie Leeds, among others.