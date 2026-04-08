Bette Midler Sends Bold Political Message About Donald Trump

What To Know Bette Midler publicly criticized President Donald Trump on Instagram, sharing a quote that condemned his leadership and its global impact.

Her post came after Trump threatened Iran with severe consequences if it did not comply with his demands regarding the Strait of Hormuz, though a ceasefire was reached just before the deadline.

Midler has been a consistent vocal critic of Trump, previously using her platform and performances to satirize and oppose his administration.

Bette Midler just sent a bold political message about President Donald Trump amid his threat that a “whole civilization” will die in Iran.

On Tuesday, April 7, the Hocus Pocus and Beaches actress, 80, took to Instagram with a blunt reaction to the POTUS’ threat and subsequent ceasefire agreement as the war in Iran continues. Midler’s post quoted Joe Walsh, a former Republican member of the U.S. House of Representatives from Illinois who served from 2011 to 2013.

“In 14 months, Trump has turned America into a country that people around the world hate, fear, feel sorry for, laugh at, are sickened by, no longer believe in, and want absolutely nothing to do with,” the Walsh quote read. “I suppose when you put an utterly stupid, cruel, corrupt, lawless, dishonest madman in the White House, that’ll happen.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bette Midler (@bettemidler)

Middler’s post about Trump came in the wake of the POTUS threatening to target Iran’s infrastructure if the nation missed his deadline to open the Strait of Hormuz and end the war, per Time. The 79-year-old vowed that a “whole civilization” would die, “never to be brought back again,” if they didn’t bend to his demands.

Ultimately, the U.S. and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire on both sides, less than two hours before the deadline, CBS News reported. The latter also agreed to allow passage through the Strait of Hormuz during this time if vessels coordinated with Iranian armed forces.

Middler has remained a vocal critic of Trump and his administration during his two terms as president. In October, she serenaded Stephen Colbert with a Trump-bashing parody of “Wind Beneath My Wings” on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

“It must have been cold here at The Late Show, despite the high ratings and awards,” she sang. “You need a gig that’s more worthwhile, now that you’re more in demand than Epstein’s file. Did you ever know you’re my Frodo? You stand for what’s right with wit and class. And I hold you high as the great eagles because you never kissed the orange a**.”

After the audience joined in to repeat, “Kissed the orange a**,” she continued with Lord of the Rings-inspired lyrics: “Fly, fly, fly away, like Gandalf’s golden wings! Thank you, thank you! Thank God for the lord of all our rings.”

What do you think of the situation in Iran and Middler’s reaction?