‘Storage Wars’: Brandi Passante Opens Up About Life & How Her Auction Approach Has Evolved

Storage Wars remains hot and heavy with the hunt for the best locker continuing with Season 17. Among the fan-favorite treasure hunters is Brandi Passante, who has been a featured auction buyer since the A&E show’s inception in 2010. Viewers have watched her alongside ex Jarrod Schulz, including on their short-lived spin-off Brandi & Jarrod: Married to the Job. The mom of two has since forged her own path with business ventures, podcasting, and overall just having a good time.

And one of the things that brings the 45-year-old joy is a big score on the block. Others looking for the same are Dave Hester, Ivy Calvin, Kenny Crossley, Lisa DeLarios, Dusty and Lupe, and Mary Padian. Along with returning faces is newcomer Emily Pokoj jumping into the bidding mix. Keeping the action going are beloved auctioneers Dan and Laura Dotson.

Ahead of the February 28 premiere, Passante teases standout finds and the method to her auction madness.

How do you reflect on the longevity of the show?

Brandi Passante: Honestly, when we started it, we didn’t really think it would go anywhere. It was an interesting concept, but we weren’t sure anyone would watch. We shot the show over the course of six or eight months, and I think it was six episodes. Then there was this really long period of time where they aired anything at all. We were shocked after the first episode aired that it was this overnight sensation. Really, it was shocking honestly. That’s the best word I can come up with.

How was it adjusting to people wanting to get to know you as a public figure, whether it’s relationships, family life, being a mom?

I think that part is a little rough for me. I always try to stay clear of that as much as possible. I deal with social media as much as I can, but as far as people dropping into my personal life, they never really get it right. I saw an article yesterday that says Dave Hester is my father. It’s always a little either silly or convoluted, so I always have to detach myself from that a little bit. You have to separate yourself from that on some level and have this persona in a way.

Being on TV and having people think they know you was probably hard to weather through.

Exactly, especially because it’s a reality TV show, they think they know exactly who you are.

Here in Season 17, what’s your mindset? Has your approach changed given the environment we’re in?

My approach definitely changes every year I do this. I learned so much over time. I don’t jump at buying a unit because I feel like I have to get one. There was so much urgency for it. Now, I’m taking my time and making sure I’m getting something decent and trying not to lose money. Before, you could be a bit more frivolous and silly, but you get to a point where you are trying to learn what the good units are. We’re still going to fail and screw up and try to go on a hunt, but I think doing it for so long, I’m starting to get a stride with it.

What keeps you going after all these years, especially during those hard times when an auction doesn’t go your way?

I enjoy it. I enjoy the excitement of finding something. I think that’s — I wouldn’t say an addiction, but — something that I’ve done for so long and it still holds some sort of excitement for me. I am able to make money on it, and not everyone can say that.

We have the familiar faces, but others like Emily have entered the mix. How is it having new energy?

It’s funny, I have not met Emily yet. I haven’t been to an auction with her yet, so stay tuned on that. I’m sure she is lovely. I genuinely like most of the people that are in the cast. Kenny, Ivy , Lisa, all really great. Mary and I were roommates for a while. We’re good buds. I’m excited to meet her. I’m sure she is great. I just have yet to do so.

Is there a group text? Do you lean on each other for support in this unique place? How has this bond grown over the years?

I think I have a different dynamic with everyone on the show. We do keep business business, but also try to make it friendly at this stage of the game because what’s the point of being a villain? It just doesn’t benefit anyone unless we’re fighting it out for something. Some people just like to stay bitter…David Hester. Otherwise, we keep it cool and friendly for the most part.

What’s it like having Dan and Laura still a fixture on the show?

It gives it a little bit of normalcy when you have a turnaround. When you talk about behind the scenes and the crew and stuff, there is always a lot of turnaround. You want to have some sort of comfort and normalcy when you walk into your job. It’s nice to have the two of them.

What can you tease about future episodes?

We got a really fun appraisal, and some interesting items. I got to spend time on a farm. That was really fun. Actually, there is a lot of livestock in this new season coming up, for me anyway. That was really a great time for me. I enjoy being around some animals and making some money, so, that is always good. It’s going to be fun. That’s all I can say.

You always find things that surprise you.

I could tell you there are so many things I know nothing about. I just found something recently that was very unique and fascinating and was like, what the hell is this? So, that becomes a whole other rabbit hole you go down to figure out what it is and if it’s worth something and if I can find someone to tell me anything about it. That is also just quite a bit of work people don’t see behind the scenes.

What’s the state of the industry?

When we first started, before it became a TV show, it was like a secret society and nobody really knew about this. So, there would be four or five people at these auctions and we would just kill it. Then it became so known overnight that basically there would be hundreds of people showing up to these auctions saying they had never been before. They say they mortgaged their house and quit their job or leased their store. They asked if I had any advice. I’m like, “Try to get your job back. What are you talking about?”

Then it became so overwhelming with all the people there, so it was more and more difficult to get units because they got a lot more expensive. Then there were a lot more auctions where they’re doing online. Going to the live auctions, I honestly prefer that. It’s not that you can touch it, but you can see it out in front of you as opposed to in front of a camera. It feels more accessible and real to me. That has really changed the dynamic as well. People who were losing their units based on things of someone passed away and threw their stuff in a unit without realizing what was in there. That’s happening as often.

How do you feel about the hour-long format?

At first I think it was more work for us and extra shooting, but honestly I appreciate the fact people get a little more content and see more of what we’re doing and the silliness of our days and the fun aspects of it.

Where are you in life? It seems you’re keeping busy.

I’m just trying to do as many fun and interesting things with this platform as possible. At this stage of my life, my kids are grown up. My son [Cameron Schulz] is going to be 23 in May and daughter [Payton Schulz] will be 21 in June. It’s a different stage of what I do now. I’m a workhorse, so I like to throw myself in stuff and what I enjoy doing the most.

Also, I adopted a dog and he is a very large dog. He is a handful and laying on top of my lap right now. He is a labradoodle. He is so sweet. They found him wandering the streets and put him in a kill shelter. Friends of mine have a rescue, so they took him in. I was not looking for another dog, especially one of this size. But he stole my heart. He is a sweet guy. He is taking up a lot of my time lately. His name is Walter. If you saw his face, you would know why. He looks like a silly old man even though he is a puppy still at eight months.

A lot of fans were excited to see you and Kenny collaborating with Austin “Chumlee” Russell of Pawn Stars on a project. Do you ever see a crossover between the two shows?

I’m up for anything, but I don’t know if it’s going to transpire. But I’m up for anything. They are all great guys. For the most part, I tend to get along with most people. I think they have a fun show and it’s informative, kind of like ours is. I would absolutely be up for anything of that nature.

Storage Wars, Season 17 Premiere, Saturday, February 28, 9/8c, A&E