Why Jackie Christie Is ‘Excited’ That ‘Basketball Wives’ Is Ending

What To Know Jackie Christie reacted to the upcoming end of Basketball Wives.

The reality star now competes in House of Villains Season 3.

After 12 seasons and 15 years, VH1 is calling an audible on Basketball Wives. In January, executive producer Shaunie Henderson announced that the long-lived reality show would be coming to an end, and at least one of the series’ famous faces is happy to see it happen.

Jackie Christie, who has been a mainstay of the show since the very beginning, revealed that she’s fine with the show coming to a close for a very specific reason — she even pushed for it herself.

Speaking to TV Insider about her upcoming appearance on House of Villains Season 3, which premieres on Thursday, February 26, Christie revealed her reaction to Basketball Wives ending.

“I’m excited only because I’ve done it for 13 years straight, and that’s a long time for a reality show. And I kind of pushed for that because last season … a lot of stuff went down. And for me, evolvement and being like the mother on the show and leaning on all of them and wanting them to be better, and I just didn’t see that growing. So I’m excited that now they’re forced to go out and do great things, and hopefully, they take a lot of what I’ve taught them over the years wherever they go in their careers.”

Christie is one of several reality stars competing on the third season of House of Villains, which premieres on Thursday, February 26, on Peacock, and she relished the opportunity to embrace her “villain” persona for a show.

“It’s amazing. It is. Because when you’re labeled a villain on a show like Basketball Wives, it’s more in a derogatory way, but this is more in a loving way. You want to be a villain. You want it. And you know what? You can actually win a huge prize at the end by being a villain. Yeah, it is something to lean into, something to be amazed about… I talk more about the House of Villains than anything. And I’ve done a lot of shows before, but this one, it has to be my favorite,” she said.

When asked if any of her fellow Basketball Wives alums might be a good match for the show, Christie suggested either Vanessa Rider or Dr. Cheyenne Bryant would work.

Christie also confirmed that this won’t be the end of her road in the entertainment realm, saying, “I had done a show before Basketball Wives, so I’m excited to get back into that and the other projects that that production company and I are working on.”

House of Villains, Season 3 Premiere, February 26, 9/8c, Peacock