Will ‘Vanished’ Return for Season 2?

The mystery was solved in the first season finale of Vanished, which aired Sunday, February 22, but there are still plenty of questions to be answered — chiefly, what comes next for Alice Monroe (Kaley Cuoco) and Tom Parker (Sam Claflin)?

So, will the MGM+ thriller return for a second season? Here’s a look at everything we know so far.

Has Vanished been renewed for Season 2?

Not at this time. The series was originally billed as a miniseries, which indicates that a second season was never planned for it. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean it can’t happen. There’ve been plenty of other shows that were originally considered to be limited before they were renewed (Beef, Big Little Lies, Cuoco’s own The Flight Attendant, and more). At this time, though, there’s no Vanished Season 2 news.

Who would star in Vanished Season 2?

Though it hasn’t been renewed yet, both Cuoco and Claflin have expressed theories about what might happen if and when the show does return for a second bow.

While speaking to TV Insider about the finale, Cuoco said she’d expect Alice to stay far, far away from Europe if there was a second season. “I don’t think she’s ever going back to France. If I was her, I’d be like [Helene], ‘You’re coming to me. Maybe we’ll stay in L.A. or New York.’ I’d be curious what her life would be like after, but I think she should be a lot more careful. Unfortunately, it might cause her to have a lot of walls up, but I think she learned a big lesson in this experience that you just never truly know who you’re with.”

Meanwhile, Claflin had an entirely different idea, which involved flipping the script from the events of Season 1. He said, “I think he probably goes looking for her. I think we turn into Vanished 2, and it’s she’s vanished, and it’s his intention to track her down.”

Where did Vanished Season 1 leave off?

The finale for Vanished‘s first season finally answered the question about why Tom disappeared from the train during his French vacation with Alice. It turned out, Helene (Karin Viard) was hot on Tom’s trail on the train, and the conductor helped him leave it between stations. Tom was a spy deep undercover with an international human trafficking ring and ran away from Alice when he realized Helene was following him. After Alice and Helene discovered a shipping container full of people and were put into harm’s way by Alex Durand (Matthias Schweighöfer) and Mira Mazraoui (Dar Zuzovsky), though, he dropped the ruse and stepped in to save them. After the threat was vanquished, Alice and Tom briefly reunited for a night before she decided to leave him and return to the United States alone.

Vanished, MGM+