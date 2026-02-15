What To Know The second-to-last episode of Vanished answered some questions and raised many more.

Here, Kaley Cuoco breaks down some key scenes in Episode 3.

[Warning: The following post contains spoilers for Vanished Episode 3.]

Alice (Kaley Cuoco) finally got some answers about what happened to Tom (Sam Claflin) in Sunday’s newest episode of Vanished … and was left with so many more questions as a result.

First, Alice learned the truth about why Helene (Karin Viard) has been so exceedingly helpful to her; turns out, she is a journalist who’s been discredited in the past and is investigating Tom because she suspected he has an association with an international human trafficking operation.

Helene connected Alex (Matthias Schweighöfer) to the case, and, once they tracked him down, they also found Tom, alive, in the flesh, and all gussied up for a swanky event with Mira (Dar Zuzovsky). Upon confronting him, Tom blithely brushed Alice aside like she never mattered, and she was immediately devastated.

After evading police — since she’s still wanted for the murder of the train conductor, and her face was all over the news — Alice took out her frustrations on Helene before deciding to leave once and for all. However, after being introduced to one very petrified victim of trafficking, Alice decided to stay and see it through with Helene — cutting her hair to help her fly under the radar a little easier. Together, the two infiltrated a shipping yard where they found a container full of people…

There’s one more episode to go ’til we find out what exactly Tom has been up to and why, but before then, here, Kaley Cuoco breaks down some key scenes in the penultimate episode of the series.

The relationship that Alice has with Helene is really interesting. In Episode 3, why does she insult her about her past? Is it to make her go away?

Kaley Cuoco: I think she’s desperate. I think she’s upset. I think she’s emotional. I think there’s also a fine line of, “Is Helene in this for herself, for the work? Does she actually want to help me?” I think there’s also fear of, like, “Is she in on this?”

I think she can’t even trust the cops. I think when something happens to you like that, it is impossible to trust anyone, and she had no one. Helene’s the only one actually trying to help her out, and so she kind of has to trust her, but it’s this weird relationship, and Helene is super chaotic and really a mess herself. Then she finds out maybe she hasn’t been super honest in her career. And Alice is like, “What the hell am I doing here?”

I don’t blame her. I feel like there would have been moments where I am surprised she stayed. I probably would have bought a ticket and just gone home. But if you think you’re with this person for so long, you don’t want to believe any of this is happening.

Helene makes the comment that the real reason Alice is staying and doing this investigation is not because of Tom, but because she needs to know the truth — that that’s who she is. Do you think she’s right?

I think it’s both. I mean, again, I kept putting myself in the situation, imagining being in love with someone, and I think it’s wanting the truth. I think there’s curiosity. If you’re talking about Kaley, I have my obsession with true crime and knowing the truth… so I’d probably do the same thing. But also, that’s the love of her life. She thought they were going to move in together and marry each other.

I think also there’s a tiny part of you that maybe wants it not to be real, [for it] to be like, “Oh my god, do I need to save him? What if I do go home and something horrible happened to him?” You’d never forgive yourself. It’s a lot of chaos and a lot of questions happening in real time. So, I kind of understand the anger and the back and forth, and again, I just kept thinking, “My God, like, what if this happened to you?”

In that same episode, she cuts her hair off, presumably to avoid being recognized. But do you think that symbolizes something more?

I do. I think her cutting her hair off [happens] once she’s starting to realize all the web of lies that are kind of going on, and she’s no longer looking at him through rose-colored glasses. I think some of it was to start fresh — she becomes kind of a new person. She’s scrappier now… Her name is in the news, and she’s unsure how to go about all this. So, I think the haircut is important.

I remember they talked about that early on. I was like, “Does she really need to cut her hair?” But I think it was more than her trying to be incognito. I think it was more of her being like, “I’m cutting my hair. I’m getting into this. I’m gonna search for the truth, and I’m not leaving until I find it.”

Beyond just finding the truth, she evades the police, and she doesn’t trust them. Do you think she’s more afraid of getting caught by the police because they might falsely prosecute her, or she really believes Drax and all of them are in it and she could be in real danger?

I think she believes that they’re all in on it…. She’s worried she’s in international waters. She’s around people she doesn’t understand there. She thinks, I think, she’s getting framed, and that these people are gonna probably blame this on her, and the police can do whatever they want. I mean, we’ve seen that. They can blame on her stuff there. How’s she going to get home? I think she probably should have gotten a ticket and flown home, if we’re all being honest. Let’s leave this behind and, oh my God, never look back, because scary s**t can happen when you’re alone in another country. And I think she was scared that everyone was in on it, and they were going to blame her. They knew the truth.

Vanished, Sundays, 9/8c, MGM+