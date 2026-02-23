Sony Orders 24 Episodes of ‘Reading Rainbow’ Reboot

What To Know Sony has ordered 24 new episodes of the Reading Rainbow reboot.

Mychal Threets is returning as host, and Kristen McGregor joins as executive producer and showrunner.

The revived series debuted on the Sony-owned YouTube channel KidZuko, garnering 4.8 million views, and Sony is now seeking TV and streaming partners for the full season.

The classic PBS children’s series Reading Rainbow, which taught generations of kids to love books and reading, is officially back after securing a 24-episode order from Sony.

Mychal the Librarian (a.k.a. Mychal Threets) will return as host, with Sesame Street and Ms. Rachel veteran Kristen McGregor joining the show as executive producer and showrunner, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The show was revived in September after a 19-year hiatus, debuting brand new episodes with a new host and home. “After nearly 20 years… Reading Rainbow is returning to motivate, help, and encourage kids to become avid readers with new episodes, new friends, new projects, and of course… new books!” read the original announcement on Instagram.