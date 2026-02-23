Sony Orders 24 Episodes of ‘Reading Rainbow’ Reboot

Erin Maxwell
Comments
Reading Rainbow, Mychal the Librarian, Episode 3
Kidzuko and Reading Rainbow (Official)/YouTube

What To Know

  • Sony has ordered 24 new episodes of the Reading Rainbow reboot.
  • Mychal Threets is returning as host, and Kristen McGregor joins as executive producer and showrunner.
  • The revived series debuted on the Sony-owned YouTube channel KidZuko, garnering 4.8 million views, and Sony is now seeking TV and streaming partners for the full season.

The classic PBS children’s series Reading Rainbow, which taught generations of kids to love books and reading, is officially back after securing a 24-episode order from Sony.

Mychal the Librarian (a.k.a. Mychal Threets) will return as host, with Sesame Street and Ms. Rachel veteran Kristen McGregor joining the show as executive producer and showrunner, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The show was revived in September after a 19-year hiatus, debuting brand new episodes with a new host and home. “After nearly 20 years… Reading Rainbow is returning to motivate, help, and encourage kids to become avid readers with new episodes, new friends, new projects, and of course… new books!”  read the original announcement on Instagram.

'Reading Rainbow' Is Back After 19 Years With New Host & New Home
Related

'Reading Rainbow' Is Back After 19 Years With New Host & New Home

The series debuted on Sony-owned YouTube channel KudZuko and garnered 4.8 million views. The app will continue to get exclusive shortened episodes of the show while Sony takes the kiddie program to market, seeking to sell the full 24-episode season. According to THR, talks are already underway with TV networks and streaming services.

Running from 1983 until 2006, the original Reading Rainbow premiered on PBS and ran for 23 seasons. Hosted by LeVar Burton, the series became one of public television’s most beloved educational programs, designed to encourage a love of reading in children ages 6 to 9. Each episode centered around a specific children’s book, which Burton would introduce and often narrate. The show also included segments such as kid book reports, featuring authors, field trips, and an opening sequence and song that was forever burned into the brains of a generation of kids.

The new iteration of Reading Rainbow, available on KidZuko on YouTube and PBS platforms, features celebrity narrators, new books, and interactive, short-form content that maintains the original’s mission of fostering a love for reading.

Reading Rainbow key art
LeVar Burton

LeVar Burton

Full Cast & Crew

PBS

Series

1983–2006

TVY

Children

Educational

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More Reading Rainbow ›

Reading Rainbow

LeVar Burton

Mychal Threets




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Gaia Wise as Charlotte Beauvoir, Callum Woodhouse as Tristan Farnon - 'All Creatures and Great and Small'
1
‘All Creatures’ Finale’s Surprise Death & Romance — What’s Next?
Nancy Guthrie
2
Ex-FBI Agent Thinks Nancy Guthrie Abductor Had ‘Personal Grievance’ Against Her
Anderson Cooper
3
’60 Minutes’ Finally Airs Explosive Anderson Cooper Report Debunking Major Trump Claim
University of Arizona Pi Beta Phi sorority members, 'Today,' NBC, February 23, 2026; Savannah Guthrie on the January 30, 2026, episode of NBC's 'Today.'
4
Savannah Guthrie’s Sorority Sisters Support Her Amid Nancy Guthrie Case
Marisa Abela and Myha'la 'Industry' Season 4 interview
5
Why ‘Industry’ Stars Want to Explore a Harper & Yasmin Romance