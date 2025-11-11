Dancing With the Stars will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a special themed episode on Tuesday, November 11. In addition to the remaining Season 34 contestants hitting the dance floor, the night will also look back at 20 years in the ballroom.

That will also include a tribute to those from the show whom we’ve lost over the years. Most notably, of course, will be former head judge Len Goodman, who died in April 2023. He was a judge for the dance competition for 29 seasons before his death.

But there are also a handful of Dancing With the Stars contestants who are no longer with us. After 20 years and 34 seasons, unfortunately, there are a number of stars from the show who have passed. Rylee Arnold and Ezra Sosa choreographed and will perform a routine to honor that group.

Scroll down for a look back at the DWTS contestants who have died and for a refresh on how they did on the show.

