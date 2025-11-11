Remembering ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Contestants We’ve Lost: Kirstie Alley & More

Alyssa Norwin
Comments
Kirstie Alley, Aaron Carter, Valerie Harper
Everett Collection

Dancing With the Stars will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a special themed episode on Tuesday, November 11. In addition to the remaining Season 34 contestants hitting the dance floor, the night will also look back at 20 years in the ballroom.

That will also include a tribute to those from the show whom we’ve lost over the years. Most notably, of course, will be former head judge Len Goodman, who died in April 2023. He was a judge for the dance competition for 29 seasons before his death.

But there are also a handful of Dancing With the Stars contestants who are no longer with us. After 20 years and 34 seasons, unfortunately, there are a number of stars from the show who have passed. Rylee Arnold and Ezra Sosa choreographed and will perform a routine to honor that group.

Scroll down for a look back at the DWTS contestants who have died and for a refresh on how they did on the show.

Dancing With the Stars, Season 34, Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC

dance partners Tony Dovolani, Suzanne Somers
Adam Taylor / ©ABC / Courtesy Everett Collection

Suzanne Somers

Suzanne Somers died from breast cancer in October 2023. She was 76 years old.

Back on Season 20 of DWTS in 2015, Somers was the fourth contestant eliminated.

Karina Smirnoff, Jacoby Jones
Adam Taylor/©ABC/courtesy Everett Collection

Jacoby Jones

Jacoby Jones was 40 years old when he died in his sleep from hypertensive cardiovascular disease from long-term hypertension in July 2024.

Jones came in third place on Season 16 of DWTS in 2013.

Kym Johnson, Jerry Springer
ADAM LARKEY © ABC / Courtesy Everett Collection

Jerry Springer

Jerry Springer died at the age of 79 in April 2023 after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

In 2006, Springer was a contestant on Season 3 of DWTS. He came in fifth place.

Cloris Leachman, Corky Ballas
Kelsey McNeal / © ABC / Courtesy Everett Collection

Cloris Leachman

Cloris Leachman was 94 years old when she died from a stroke, with COVID-19 as a contributing factor, in January 2021.

Back in 2008, she was on Season 7 of DWTS, finishing in seventh place.

Mary Wilson
ABC

Mary Wilson

Mary Wilson died in February 2021 at 76 years old. She died in her sleep from hypertensive atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

The Supremes singer was a contestant on Season 28 of DWTS in 2019. She was partnered with Brandon Armstrong and was the first contestant eliminated.

 

Kirstie Alley, Maksim Chmerkovskiy
Adam Taylor / ©ABC / Courtesy Everett Collection

Kirstie Alley

Kirstie Alley was 71 when she died of colon cancer in December 2022.

Alley first competed on DWTS during Season 12 in 2011, finishing in second place. She returned for Season 15, an all-star season, and finished in seventh place.

Valerie Harper, Tristan MacManus
Adam Taylor / ©ABC / Courtesy Everett Collection

Valerie Harper

Valerie Harper was 80 years old when she died in 2019.

Harper received her terminal cancer diagnosis before she competed on Season 17 of DWTS in 2013. She was the third person eliminated, but inspired many.

Anne Heche and Keo Mostepe
ABC

Anne Heche

Anne Heche died in a car crash in August 2022. She was 53 years old.

Just two years prior, Heche competed on DWTS Season 29 in 2020. She was the third person eliminated.

Aaron Carter, Karina Smirnoff
Harper Smith / ©ABC / courtesy Everett Collection

Aaron Carter

Aaron Carter was just 34 when he died in November 2022. His cause of death was ruled as accidental drowning after inhaling difluoroethane and taking alprazolam, the generic form of Xanax.

When he was 21 in 2009, Carter was a contestant on Season 9 of DWTS. He came in fifth place.

Corky Ballas, Florence Henderson
Adam Larkey / ©ABC / Courtesy Everett Collection

Florence Henderson

Florence Henderson died from heart failure in November 2016 at the age of 82.

Henderson’s time on DWTS came during Season 11 in 2010. She was the fifth cast member eliminated.

Shannen Doherty, Mark Ballas
Adam Larkey / ©ABC / courtesy Everett Collection

Shannen Doherty

Shannen Doherty died after years of treatment for breast cancer in July 2024.

She was on Season 10 of DWTS in 2010 and was the first person eliminated.

Dancing With the Stars key art

Don’t Miss All the Twists and Turns!

Get absolutely everything about Dancing With the Stars in your inbox!

ABC

Disney+

Reality Series

2005–

TVPG

Dance

Competition Reality

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More Dancing With the Stars ›

Dancing With the Stars

Aaron Carter

Anne Heche

Cloris Leachman

Florence Henderson

Jerry Springer

Kirstie Alley

Mary Wilson

Shannen Doherty

Suzanne Somers

Valerie Harper




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
'Everybody Loves Raymond' cast then and now
1
See ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ Cast Reunite at 30th Anniversary Special
Mark Harmon as Leroy Jethro Gibbs — 'NCIS: Origins'
2
Mark Harmon Talks Where Gibbs Is Now Amid ‘NCIS: Origins’ Return
CELEBRITY WEAKEST LINK: L-R: Jack Osbourne and Christy Carlson Romano in the CELEBRITY WEAKEST LINK
3
‘Celebrity Weakest Link’: ‘Special Forces’ Contestants Test Their Smarts
Sarah Snook and Jake Lacy in 'All Her Fault'
4
Ask Matt: TV’s Biggest (Fictional) Jerk, ‘Abbott’ Off Campus, ‘Boston Blue’ & More
THE VOICE -- The Knockouts Part 3 Episode 2812 -- Pictured: (l-r) Michael Bublé, Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, Snoop Dogg
5
‘The Voice’ Recap: Niall Uses His Mic Drop as Knockout Rounds Continue