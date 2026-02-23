What To Know Season 2 of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters elevates the Monsterverse’s scale on television.

The Season 1 finale featured a dramatic two-year time jump, reunites displaced characters, and leaves Lee Shaw’s fate unresolved.

The show balances blockbuster spectacle with personal storytelling.

The Monsterverse has always belonged to the Titans, but in Season 2, premiering on February 27, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters finally lets television share in that scale. The result is a season that feels less like episodic storytelling and more like a cinematic continuation of the franchise itself.

The Season 1 finale ends with a shocking two-year time jump, bringing Cate (Anna Sawai), May (Kiersey Clemons), and Keiko (Mari Yamamoto) out of the mysterious Axis Mundi and onto Skull Island in 2017. But instead of Monarch, they are rescued by Apex Cybernetics, signaling just how deeply the rival organization has embedded itself in Titan affairs. Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell, older, and Wyatt Russell, younger), meanwhile, remains trapped behind in Axis Mundi, his fate unresolved. And then comes the reveal that changes everything: Kong Kong himself. The mighty beast of Skull Island barrels forward in full fury, reminding both Monarch and Apex that no amount of planning can truly contain a Titan.

By the end of the season, the board has been completely reset. Keiko (Mari Yamamoto), displaced for more than 60 years, returns to a world that moved on without her, finally reuniting with her family. Lee remains lost between worlds, while Monarch’s uneasy overlap with Apex raises troubling questions about who is really in control. And looming over it all is Kong, whose presence signals that humanity is no longer studying Titans from a safe distance. They are now firmly in their domain.

In the process, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters pulls off the difficult task of bringing the Monsterverse’s cinematic scale to television. Kong’s arrival isn’t just fan service. It firmly connects the series to the larger events of the films while proving the franchise can deliver blockbuster spectacle on the small screen. Now on Skull Island, the small screen series provides a direct connection to the 2017 film, Kong: Skull Island, in which audiences were first introduced to Bill Randa (Anders Holm as the younger version, and John Goodman as the older version).

In this journey, Bill serves as the emotional touchpoint for the audience, helping bridge the gap between the films and the series while acting as the viewer’s entry point into this world and its deeper mythology.

“I try and just play it as a guy who almost has a child-like enthusiasm, even though I know down the line John Goodman, who plays the same character in Skull Island, is kind of on the emotional B-side of a life lived. I wanted to have this eagerness and this yearning to find the truth and discover things that could open up the entire universe for himself and humanity,” explained Anders.

But unlike the movies, the series makes those larger-than-life moments personal, showing how living in the shadow of gods reshapes the people forced to survive alongside them.

“One of the things that I often speak about is that for us, as the makers of the show, with the VFX, we’re seeing things storyboarded, we see the previews, we sort of know what to expect,” said executive producer Tory Tunnell. “But it really is almost the moment where audiences see it, where we get those final VFX, and we get to actually feel how real those monsters are, and the spectacle and the size and the scope of them. I know for me, that every single time they come on screen, and as I’m seeing it only in the last month or two, it just blows me away every time, just the absolute scope and spectacle of it is. It blows me away.”

“But we also have these big character reversals, and I think we’re spoiled for choice with them, and we have character dynamics that come together in ways you wouldn’t have thought were possible, but they’re only possible because of some of the things we set up in our show that allow us to do some things that are just on the tip of genre bending, but allow us to explore things that we haven’t seen before in this in this world, in this MonsterVerse,” explained Tunnell.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, February 27, Apple TV