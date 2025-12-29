What To Know Young Sheldon star Iain Armitage is slated to guest star on Ghosts Season 5.

After recently filming the episode, showrunners Joe Wiseman and Joe Port tease what fans can expect.

Ghosts Season 5 continues to deliver on laughs, and after the recent “Ghostmas” double feature, we’re looking ahead to the future and Young Sheldon star Iain Armitage‘s upcoming guest appearance.

When TV Insider caught up with showrunners Joe Wiseman and Joe Port in December, the duo revealed they were currently filming the episode, which will see Armitage play a heightened version of himself. “He’s a long-time, very supportive fan of the show,” Port explained, of how Armitage got involved with Ghosts. “We’ve been looking for a way to get him on the show, and so we were fortunate that that worked out.”

At the time when we spoke with the Joes, as stars of the show refer to their showrunners, they revealed that they were filming with Armitage that very day. As for how Armitage’s guest role will appear to Young Sheldon fans, Wiseman says, “I think everyone should tune in. It’s a fun way for him to sort of play a comedic version of himself, but I think fans of both shows would enjoy seeing him.”

As previously teased, Armitage’s version of himself will be at Woodstone as part of a poker game, and Port teases, “he’s sort of the celebrity of our Molly’s Game-type poker game that we have going on.”

In other words, fans won’t want to miss the actor as he gets into some onscreen shenanigans. While the comedy won’t be back until February, due to the Winter Olympics schedule, Ghosts fans can mark their calendars for Armitage’s appearance, as it was previously revealed that his episode will air on April 16, 2026.

Additional details remain vague for now, but stay tuned for any exciting developments surrounding the installment, and let us know what you hope to see from Armitage’s guest role when Ghosts Season 5 returns.

Ghosts, Season 5, Returns Thursday, February 26, 2026, 8:30/7:30c, CBS