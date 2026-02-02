‘Sherri’ Talk Show Canceled After 4 Seasons

What To Know The talk show Sherri has been canceled after four seasons.

Producers expressed support for host Sherri Shepherd, and plan to explore alternative platforms for the show.

The cancellation follows news that The Kelly Clarkson Show will also end after its seventh season.

Comedian Sherri Shepherd‘s talk show Sherri will end its run after four seasons.

“This decision is driven by the evolving daytime television landscape and does not reflect on the strength of the show, its production – which has found strong creative momentum this season – or the incredibly talented Sherri Shepherd,” producer Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus said in a joint statement. “We believe in this show and in Sherri and intend to explore alternatives for it on other platforms.”

Variety was first to report the story.

Shepherd became the official replacement for Wendy Williams in February 2022 when Williams was dealing with health issues that prevented her from continuing the show. Based on the success of that hosting run, the former View cohost was given her own series.

The hour-long daytime talk show premiered in September 2022.

The news comes on the heels of another daytime talk show not returning, as The Kelly Clarkson Show also announced that it would wrap up at the end of 2026 after Season 7.

Unlike Shepherd, The Kelly Clarkson Show will not continue based on a decision made by Clarkson. In a statement she posted to Instagram, the daytime talk show host explained that stepping away was a personal choice. “Stepping away from the daily schedule will allow me to prioritize my kids, which feels necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives,” said Clarkson, noting that the demanding production calendar had become difficult to balance with family life.

In January 2023, The Wrap reported that Sherry was one of Fox’s top-performing daytime talk shows. According to Nielsen Media at the time, the show brought in roughly one million viewers a day.

“I launched this show with the mission to give daytime viewers a ‘good time,’ just like my theme song says,” Shepherd said in a statement reported by The Wrap in January 2023. “I am so appreciative that Fox and Debmar-Mercury have partnered with me to continue bringing more laughter, joy, and inspiration to my audience.”