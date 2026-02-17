‘Grand Cayman’ Reality Star Cass Lacelle Dies at 34

What To Know Cass Lacelle, star of Freeform’s Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise, has died at age 34 after a brief battle with cancer.

Lacelle was remembered by loved ones and fans for her vibrant spirit, ability to bring people together, and the profound impact she had on those around her.

Her passing prompted an outpouring of tributes from friends, fans, and costars.

Cass Lacelle, who appeared on the Freeform reality series Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise, has died. She was 34.

Lacelle’s passing was confirmed in a statement on her Instagram page on Monday (February 16), which revealed she died after a “short but incredibly courageous battle with cancer.”

“Cass leaves behind a legacy that cannot be measured. She is the definition of memorable; in just 34 years, she made an extraordinary impact on everyone who crossed her path,” the statement continued. “She taught us that life is precious, meant to be embraced wholeheartedly and never wasted. Boredom was her biggest enemy. Cass had a rare gift for making people feel truly alive and bringing everyone together, she was the glue.”

The post added, “Her ability to be there in a meaningful way for so many people was a super power and we hope people find comfort in memories shared with her. Because she has touched so many people far and wide, her wish was for one final post to be shared.”

“Our dearest Cass, you have been very brave, for so very long. You did not yield. Forever, our Fireheart ❤️‍🔥 27/09/1991 – 11/02/2026,” the message concluded.

Lacelle announced her diagnosis in a May 2025 Instagram post, revealing she had a rare type of ovarian cancer. As she explained in the post, she underwent emergency surgery to have a tumor removed and was scheduled to undergo three rounds of chemotherapy.

In a January 4 post, Lacelle shared an update, letting her followers know that her cancer had returned and “metastasized” to her “liver, stomach, abdominal lining, and omentum.” She also noted that she’d been in the hospital since December 6 and was undergoing a new chemo regimen. The video was her final post before Monday’s death announcement.

Fans and friends flooded the comments with tributes, including her Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise costars.

“Forever with us in spirit, pushing us to be our best selves. Love you to the moon and back beautiful friend 🤍,” Julian Foster wrote.

Chelsea Flynn added, “You were a light in the world my friend and my heart breaks everytime you cross my mind.”

“Rest in peace cass. Forever in our ❤️ 🕊️,” Aaron Bernardino commented.