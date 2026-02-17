What To Know Emily Wickersham returns as Ellie Bishop in the NCIS midseason premiere, with her character being tracked by Jessica Knight’s NCIS Elite team after five years away.

TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek hinting at why Bishop’s back.

What has Ellie Bishop (Emily Wickersham), who left as a disgraced NCIS agent, been up to the past five years? Well, NCIS is about to reveal just that with the March 3 midseason premiere, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek that may hint at why she’s back.

It was at the end of the fall finale that viewers learned that Jessica Knight’s (Katrina Law) first mission with NCIS Elite is to track down none other than Bishop … at the same time that the former team member herself was watching Alden Parker (Gary Cole), Tim McGee (Sean Murray), Dr. Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen), Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama), Kasie Hines (Diona Reasonover), and Knight at the cemetery (where they were there to finally bury Parker’s mom after that seasons-long mystery was wrapped up).

Now, in our clip, we see Bishop still watching the team and receiving a text she’s quick to read: “Is it done?” She looks over at McGee, Torres, and Palmer before replying, “Got eyes on target.” Then, she looks at them again before texting, “Will do it tonight.” But which one of them is the target and seemingly the reason why Bishop is back? Given that the episode’s photos make it look like she’s bound Torres to a chair, we’re going to guess him. Watch the full clip above for more.

Emily Wickersham hadn’t been seen onscreen on NCIS before the fall finale since her exit as a series regular at the end of Season 18. When she left, there was very much a lot left up in the air regarding her and Torres’ will they/won’t they relationship; they parted with a kiss. That played a role into bringing Bishop back now, executive producer Steven D. Binder told us in December.

“We thought bringing Bishop in for Torres at this particular moment would upend an apple cart that’s coming down the pike after this episode airs and put a very interesting spin on it. Plus, he never got the closure that he felt he needed. And it was an abrupt departure,” he explained. “I think the details of it, why Bishop did what she did, become a little more clear in this episode, but he’s a fully-fledged human and this is a moment that he’s been wanting to have and we were happy to finally have an opportunity to give it to him.”

As for what Bishop has been up to, “She’s been gone for a while. She’s been in a very serious life-or-death situation. She’s seen some very scary stuff and some very hairy stuff. She’s not the same person that [she was when] she left,” warned Binder. “She is a very different person. The world has beaten her up, and maybe a little too much, let’s put it that way. So, friends are enemies, enemies are friends in the world she’s in, and that’s how she views the world now, I think. And when she comes back, to people who were previously her friends, we may have to wonder where her head’s really at.”

What are you hoping to see from Bishop’s return? Let us know in the comments section below.

NCIS, Midseason Premiere, Tuesday, March 3, 8/7c, CBS