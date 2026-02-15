What To Know American Pickers is back with more new adventures for Mike Wolfe and the team.

In Sunday’s back-to-back episodes, Mike and Jersey Jon ran into real-life dinosaur hunters.

Plus, they delved into a storage building almost untouched in 20 years.

The deals were once again flowing on American Pickers. Season 27 of the History Channel staple continued with back-to-back episodes on February 15. Mike Wolfe and “Jersey Jon” Szalay first headed to Columbia, Tennessee where they met up with Greg, whose father Warren was a traveling salesman. On the road, he’d look out for items. Warren passed away in 2001, and his collection was moved into a storage building. This is where it sat for the better part of 20 years. Plans were to sell the building, but in order to do that the space had to be cleared. Mike noticed a rocking horse most likely from the 1920s out of the gate, which he acquired for $100. From there, he found a collection of pedal cars around the 1950s into the early 1960s. Among them is what the treasure hunter dubbed the GOAT wagon. Mike offered $900 for the set. The gearhead was also interested in an original photo print of the Ford Factory in Highland Park for $160.

During the search, the guys noticed there were price tags on certain pieces. Warren sold antiques at a booth after he retired. Mike’s eye also caught a table of smaller items that he bought and gambled on their value with $1,500. Mike planned to sell it in his stores. Greg kept a train out of the lot for sentimental reasons. Jon liked the post-war Japanese manufactured car, even if it was missing the parts. This represented a golden era of the 1950s onward for these. He secured it for $350. A blue piece of industrial furniture from Nashville was another thing Jon had to have. He gave them $500 for it along with $50 for an old thermometer.

Next up, Danielle Colby sent them off to meet Alan and Lynn, a Kansas couple known as dinosaur hunters. They’ve been collecting fossils for more than 50 years. Their business involves finding fossils and buyers and shipping them around the world. It’s been a fruitful business, using some of that money to buy other fun things like military memorabilia, radios, and pottery. Mike found their business was similar to what they do. He got caught up in the excitement and bought the vertebrae of Edmontosaurus for $1,500. Not to miss out on the fun, Jon bought a box of bones and rocks for $400. Once they went further into their collection, Jon also got an old boxing bell for $50.

Alan told the story of his connection to Lawrence, Kansas where he had state capitol doors he got before their building remodel. From there, they ventured into the room full of radios. Mike found a bar radio, which he paid $190. Another standout piece was a fire marker, used back in the day to show proof of fire insurance. He paid $300 and another $125 for an aerial camera. Jon bought awards including a Civil War saber for $500. Mike finished off with a naval piece and a Lil’Abner toy inspired by the comic strip characters.

The second hour took the dynamic duo to Panola County, Mississippi. It’s there they connected with 76-year-old Harvey, who has been the resident historian for the small town. Harvey’s father was a sharecropper and gave him an appreciation for these possessions. His garage is a museum of historical pieces. The visitors were blown away by the quality of the displays. In fact, Mike noticed an Uncle Sam piece of folk art with cotton from a cotton gin. This and a saw shaped sign were bought for $1,650.

For the most part, the guys didn’t have the best poker face when it came to wheeling and dealing. Jon and Mike were interested in the carved canes. An Old Fellow was purchased by Jon for $600 while another sold to Mike for $250. That latter threw in another $250 for a shoeshine box. A collection of steam whistles were purchased for $1,000 by Jon with another $800 for cannons. Mike bought vests most likely made by Native Americans as souvenirs for $650. Another unique piece was a memory jug, used to memorize the deceased, that Mike bought for $135. Harvey said he didn’t normally sell anything, but at his age and the fact he was fighting cancer, he felt it was time to pass some of his collection along. The fact Mike and Jon genuinely appreciated the pieces made parting with them easier.

The final stop took the two to Missouri where they met couple Cindy and Scott. Cindy’s mother Mildred was a lifelong collector and even opened an antique shop at age 70. They were looking to clear the massive 4,500 square-foot house and sell it in order to downsize. The “Professor of Pine” Jon liked a wooden table with hairpin legs for $150 and then a gothic candle stand for $125. Mike enjoyed a collection of carved western style dolls, which he got for $200. A galvanometer that measured electric current and used as a teaching tool interested Jon. When he threw out the number of $75 after his explanation of what it was, Cindy responded, “That was a big speech for a little number.” He caved at $100. Mike added a pair of Maxfield Parrish works of art to his haul for $125. A Wurlitzer 1080 jukebox stopped Mike and Jon in their tracks. It was a prized possession for many years, but it also needed some mechanical work. Mike negotiated a fair offer of $3,500.

