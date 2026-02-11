One of the most-talked about U.S. athletes at the 2026 Winter Olympics isn’t even competing for Team USA.

Eileen Gu has made waves in the world of freestyle skiing over the years, having made her Olympic debut at the Beijing Games in 2022. She famously took home medals in all three freeski competitions, including a gold in the big air and halfpipe events and a silver in slopestyle. She made history as the first freestyle skier to win three medals at a single Olympic Games.

Gu opened up about her journey at this year’s Olympics on the third hour of Today‘s Tuesday, February 10, episode, sharing the “oddities” on her Italy packing list. “In the Olympic village, I brought with me a rice cooker, because I like to eat rice at every meal and I was worried there wouldn’t be rice at breakfast,” she revealed. “But I’m happy to report that Italy, the food game is on point. The reputation absolutely holds. They do have rice at breakfast and all the other wonderful things that make Italy a food paradise.”

Gu continued, “I also have a milk foamer. I just like foamed milk. … I also have a bunch of books [and] journals. I like to read. I won a world cup two weeks ago in Switzerland, and I haven’t gone home since. My trophy is actually this big block of stone. It’s, like, 10 pounds, but I can’t leave it behind. So, I just have this, like, massive rock with me, as well.”

When did Eileen Gu begin skiing?

Gu was born in San Francisco in 2003 to an American father and a Chinese mother. According to her NBC Olympics bio, Gu began skating at the age of 3 and was crowned a USA Snowboard and Freeski Association junior group champion at the age of 9. She began entering senior competitions when she was 13.

Gu has earned many accolades for her skills in the freeskiing disciplines of halfpipe, slopestyle, and big air. Not only did she made history at the 2022 Beijing Olympics for winning medals in all three events, but she became the youngest freestyle skiing Olympic champion at the age of 18.

According to Forbes, Gu is one of the highest-paid athletes competing at this year’s Olympics, making an estimated $23 million.

Why does Eileen Gu compete for China at the Winter Olympics?

Despite being born and raised in the U.S., Gu competes for China’s Olympic team. In a January 2026 interview with Time, Gu explained that she chose to do so to inspire people in her mother’s home country, particularly girls, to get into skiing.

“The U.S. already has the representation. I like building my own pond,” she told the outlet, also denying that she made the decision in order to earn more money representing Chinese companies. “I’m glad that there’s enough money in the sport now for people to think that’s a consideration.”

Gu opened up about her identity as a Chinese American in a January 2020 interview with ESPN, stating, “Since I was little, I’ve always said when I’m in the U.S., I’m American, but when I’m in China, I’m Chinese. I preserve it by having friends and being able to communicate with people because that’s the best way to transmit culture.”

What are Eileen Gu’s accomplishments outside of skiing?

During her February 10 appearance on Today, host Craig Melvin pointed out that Gu has appeared on the covers of Vogue and Time, works as a runway model, has multiple brand endorsements, and got an almost perfect score on the SAT, on top of her skiing accomplishments.

“For one, I started college, so that has been so much fun going to Stanford [University]. I also did a term abroad at [the University of] Oxford, so I fully lived on campus at Oxford, and that was just a special experience,” Gu added on the NBC morning show. “Additionally, I’ve worked in fashion since I was 14, so continuing to do that and explore the intersection of femininity and power of self-expression has been just as fulfilling.”

She continued, “I like to joke that I picked my three favorite things in the world — skiing, education, and fashion — and somehow made it a job. I don’t know what job title this is, but I feel like the luckiest girl in the world to be able to do all three at the same time. So, I just like to say I’m a college student who happens to be really athletic.”

Why is Eileen Gu facing backlash during the 2026 Winter Olympics?

Like many U.S. Olympic athletes, Gu defended Team USA skier Hunter Hess after he was called a “loser” by President Donald Trump for criticizing the country’s current political climate at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

“I’m sorry that the headline that is eclipsing the Olympics has to be something so unrelated to the spirit of the Games,” she said during an press conference on Monday, February 9, per The Athletic. “It really runs contrary to everything the Olympics should be.”

Given her role representing Team China at the Games, many people were quick to criticize her comments on the Team USA drama. “Great! Now go in front of the press and criticize China! Let’s see how that goes,” one X user wrote. Another added, “An American competing against her own country, for the worst abuser of human rights on the planet. Yeah, she sure has the moral high ground.”

Someone else tweeted, “Imagine if she said she ‘doesn’t agree with a lot of things going on in China.’” Another person posted, “Athletes should really leave politics out of sports.”