Chloe Kim & More Fire Back at Donald Trump Calling Team USA Teammate a ‘Loser’

What To Know President Donald Trump called Team USA skier Hunter Hess a “loser” after Hess expressed mixed feelings about representing the U.S. at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Several Team USA snowboarders, including Chloe Kim, publicly defended Hess, emphasizing the importance of unity, diversity, and the right to voice opinions.

Hess reacted to Trump’s comments via social media, reaffirming his love for America and highlighting the Olympics as a unifying event.

Several Team USA snowboarders are coming to teammate Hunter Hess’ defense after he faced criticism from President Donald Trump.

During a 2026 Winter Olympics press conference on Friday, February 6, skier Hunter Hess stated that he has “mixed emotions” about representing the U.S. at the Games given the country’s current political climate. “There’s obviously a lot going on that I’m not the biggest fan of, and I think a lot of people aren’t,” he stated. “If it aligns with my moral values, I feel like I’m representing it. Just because I’m wearing the flag doesn’t mean I represent everything that’s going on in the U.S. So yeah, I just kind of want to do it like for my friends and my family and the people that supported me getting here.”

Trump reacted to Hess’ comments in a Sunday, February 8, Truth Social post, writing, “U.S. Olympic Skier, Hunter Hess, a real Loser, says he doesn’t represent his Country in the current Winter Olympics. If that’s the case, he shouldn’t have tried out for the Team, and it’s too bad he’s on it. Very hard to root for someone like this. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Several Team USA snowboarders were asked about the president calling Hess a “loser” during a Monday, February 9, press conference, including Chloe Kim. “Obviously, my parents being immigrants, this one definitely has hit pretty close to home,” she stated. “And I think, in moments like these, it is really important for us to unite and kind of stand up for one another, for all that’s going on.”

She continued, “I’m really proud to represent the United States. The U.S. has given my family and I so much opportunity, but I also think that we are allowed to voice our opinions on what’s going on. And I think that we need to lead with love and compassion, and I would love to see some more of that.”

Bea Kim also stated that she was “proud to represent the United States” at the Winter Olympics before adding, “I think diversity is what makes us a very strong country and what makes us so special. I don’t think there’s anywhere else in the world where you can really have the opportunity to do whatever you want. I mean, I think the four of us sitting here today are an example of that. We all came from very different backgrounds.”

Bea noted that both she and Chloe have been able to “chase our dreams and be here” thanks to their family members who immigrated to the U.S. “I think that’s what’s also so special about the Olympics is they’re bringing a bunch of different people together from different countries, and we just get to be united through sport and celebrate sport, celebrate the Olympic values of excellence, friendship, and respect,” she stated.

Maddie Mastro, for her part, told the press, “I’m proud to represent Team USA and my country. I’m also saddened with what’s happening at home. It’s really tough, and I feel like we can’t turn a blind eye to that. But at the same time, I represent a country that has the same values as mine, of kindness and compassion. And we come together in times of injustice.”

Madeline Schaffrick, meanwhile, stated, “I feel like the Olympics is the epitome of all countries and cultures coming together in celebration and friendly competition. And I’m proud to represent the U.S. and wear the American flag in such an internationally cohesive event.”

Hess responded to Trump’s criticism via Instagram on Monday. “I love my country 🇺🇸 There is so much that is great about America, but there are always things that could be better. One of the many things that makes this country so amazing is that we have the right and the freedom to point that out,” he wrote. “The best part of the Olympics is that it brings people together, and when so many of us are divided we need that more than ever. I cannot wait to represent Team USA next week when I compete. Thanks to everyone for their support.”