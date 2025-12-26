What To Know Big Brother‘s Mickey Lee has died at the age of 35.

The reality competition star had previously been admitted to the ICU after going into cardiac arrest from flu complications.

See sweet tributes from Lee’s fellow Big Brother stars

The Big Brother TV family is mourning the loss of one of its own as Season 27 competitor Mickey Lee has died at the age of 35.

Lee, who suffered a cardiac arrest after complications from the flu, was reportedly in the ICU in critical but stable condition as of December 22, but a new social media post from her profile announced her death took place on Christmas night.

“With profound sadness, the family of Mickey Lee announces her transition on Christmas in the early evening.” The note posted on Instagram on December 26 stated, “Mickey captured the hearts of audiences nationwide through her authenticity, strength, and spirit left a lasting impression on fans and fellow cast members alike. She will be remembered for the joy she brought into the lives of so many and for the genuine connections she formed both on and off screen.”

“The family extends their deepest gratitude to everyone who has offered prayers, love, and support during this incredibly difficult time. Your kindness has been felt and is sincerely appreciated.”

“As the family mourns this tremendous loss, they respectfully request privacy during this critical time of bereavement. Details regarding memorial services and arrangements will be shared at a later date. Mickey’s light, legacy, and impact will never be forgotten.”

As mentioned above, Lee appeared on Season 27 of the CBS-set reality competition, placing 10th. Originally from Jacksonville, Florida, Lee was based out of Atlanta, Georgia, when she joined Big Brother.

Lee’s death has led many former competitors to honor her, as players like Rachel Reilly took to social media to share a sweet tribute. “We are beyond saddened by the news,” Reilly wrote. “Mickey, thank you for bringing your light to the world. You will be missed.”

Season 25 star Mecole Hayes commented under the death announcement, “Mickey 💔 this is so devastating. We are incredibly sad for this unfortunate loss. Rest peacefully, beautiful 😔.”

Meanwhile, Zach Cornell, who appeared alongside Lee in Season 27, commented, “Mickey, thank you for being such an incredible friend and inspiration to me both in and out of the house. I’ll keep trying to shine your light through the A, and I know you’re looking down on us right now. ATL Baddie for life ❤️.”

Season 27 of Big Brother aired in the summer of 2025.