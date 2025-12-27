‘Big Brother’ Host Julie Chen Reveals Mickey Lee’s Health Condition After Her Death

What To Know Big Brother Season 27 contestant Mickey Lee died at age 35.

Big Brother host Julie Chen revealed a health condition Season 27 contestant Mickey Lee had in the wake of Lee’s death at 35.

As of December 22, Lee was reportedly in the ICU in critical but stable condition after suffering cardiac arrest from complications from the flu. Tragically, a December 26 Instagram update announced that Lee died on Christmas Day.

Chen took to Instagram hours after the news broke to offer further insight into Lee’s health challenges.

“Two months ago I interviewed Mickey Lee on God 101,” she began the post, which featured a photo of the two women smiling. “That’s when she revealed to me that she was born with a hole in her heart, and as an adult, she survived an ATV accident that should have killed her, but God kept her alive.”

Chen continued, “Last night God brought her home 🕊️ Rest in peace, dear Mickey. I will see you again on the other side in eternity. I pray the good Lord comforts and heals your family and loved ones as we grieve your passing. Amen 🙏🏼.”

The death announcement on Lee’s Instagram grid shared “her transition on Christmas in the early evening.”

In the post, her family wrote, “Mickey captured the hearts of audiences nationwide through her authenticity, strength, and spirit left a lasting impression on fans and fellow cast members alike. She will be remembered for the joy she brought into the lives of so many and for the genuine connections she formed both on and off screen.”

Their message continued, “The family extends their deepest gratitude to everyone who has offered prayers, love, and support during this incredibly difficult time. Your kindness has been felt and is sincerely appreciated. As the family mourns this tremendous loss, they respectfully request privacy during this critical time of bereavement.”

Additionally, the update noted that memorial service details will be shared at a later date. Lee’s family concluded by declaring, “Mickey’s light, legacy, and impact will never be forgotten.”

Lee finished in 10th place in Big Brother Season 27.