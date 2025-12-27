‘Big Brother’ Host Julie Chen Reveals Mickey Lee’s Health Condition After Her Death

Michelle Stein
Comments
MIckey Lee, Julie Chen
Carol Lee Rose/Getty Images for Paramount+; Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Family Film and TV Awards

What To Know

  • Big Brother Season 27 contestant Mickey Lee died at age 35.
  • Host Julie Chen revealed a health condition and accident she endured.
  • Lee’s family and Chen paid tribute to her authenticity and spirit.

Big Brother host Julie Chen revealed a health condition Season 27 contestant Mickey Lee had in the wake of Lee’s death at 35.

As of December 22, Lee was reportedly in the ICU in critical but stable condition after suffering cardiac arrest from complications from the flu. Tragically, a December 26 Instagram update announced that Lee died on Christmas Day.

Chen took to Instagram hours after the news broke to offer further insight into Lee’s health challenges.

“Two months ago I interviewed Mickey Lee on God 101,” she began the post, which featured a photo of the two women smiling. “That’s when she revealed to me that she was born with a hole in her heart, and as an adult, she survived an ATV accident that should have killed her, but God kept her alive.”

Chen continued, “Last night God brought her home 🕊️ Rest in peace, dear Mickey. I will see you again on the other side in eternity. I pray the good Lord comforts and heals your family and loved ones as we grieve your passing. Amen 🙏🏼.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Julie Chen Moonves (@juliechenmoonves)

The death announcement on Lee’s Instagram grid shared “her transition on Christmas in the early evening.”

Kate Gosselin Announces Devastating Family Loss & Social Media Break
Related

Kate Gosselin Announces Devastating Family Loss & Social Media Break

In the post, her family wrote, “Mickey captured the hearts of audiences nationwide through her authenticity, strength, and spirit left a lasting impression on fans and fellow cast members alike. She will be remembered for the joy she brought into the lives of so many and for the genuine connections she formed both on and off screen.”

Their message continued, “The family extends their deepest gratitude to everyone who has offered prayers, love, and support during this incredibly difficult time. Your kindness has been felt and is sincerely appreciated. As the family mourns this tremendous loss, they respectfully request privacy during this critical time of bereavement.”

Additionally, the update noted that memorial service details will be shared at a later date. Lee’s family concluded by declaring, “Mickey’s light, legacy, and impact will never be forgotten.”

Lee finished in 10th place in Big Brother Season 27.

Big Brother key art
Julie Chen Moonves

Julie Chen Moonves

Adrian Rocha

Amy Bingham

Ashley Hollis

Ava Pearl

Cliffton "Will" Williams

Isaiah "Zae" Frederich

Jimmy Heagerty

Katherine Woodman

Keanu Soto

Kelley Jorgensen

Lauren Domingue

Mickey Lee

Morgan Pope

Rylie Jeffries

Vince Panaro

Zach Cornell

Full Cast & Crew

CBS

Reality Series

2000–

TVPG

Competition Reality

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More Big Brother ›

Big Brother

Julie Chen




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Mickey Lee, Houseguest on Season 27 of 'Big Brother'
1
‘Big Brother’ Star Mickey Lee Dies at 35
Kate Gosselin
2
Kate Gosselin Announces Devastating Family Loss & Social Media Break
Bill Maher
3
Bill Maher Issues Blunt Takedown of Former Fox News Host Tucker Carlson
Donald Trump
4
Donald Trump Gets Lowest Kennedy Center Honors Ratings Ever: Report
Rachel McAdams in a faux 'Survivor' audition tape for 'Send Help'
5
Rachel McAdams Pitches Herself for ‘Survivor’ — But There’s a Catch