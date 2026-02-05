‘Wheel of Fortune’: Ryan Seacrest Bear Hugs Contestant After $73,000 Win

Bring it in! Wheel of Fortune host Ryan Seacrest hugged a contestant who took home a prize total of more than $73,000, comprising a Ford Bronco car and cash. The contestant quickly solved the Bonus Round puzzle and gave hugs to everyone.

Daniel Goodman, from Arlington, Virginia, recently got married and received an email saying he would appear on Wheel during his honeymoon. He is also a competitive Rubik’s Cube solver, who has been in over 90 competitions.

He played against Heather Elam, from Mt. Auburn, Illinois, and Khadijah Johnson, from Houston, Texas, on February 4. Elam solved the first toss-up, putting $1,000 in her bank. Goodman took the lead with $2,000 after solving the second.

Elam solved “National Play Outside Day” for $5,650. Goodman solved the “Crossword” puzzle in the category “New” — “Age, England, Year, York” — for $4,000.

Goodman jumped and side-bumped Seacrest when he solved “Pristine Wilderness” and won the Prize Puzzle. The game show contestant put $21,090 and a trip to Patagonia in his bank.

Goodman solved two of the three Triple Toss-ups, putting $4,000 in his bank. Johnson, a seafood and 80s music lover, solved the third one for $2,000.

At the last minute, Elam solved the “Never Have I Ever” puzzle. She guessed “Gotten a Tattoo” just as the buzzer went off, but she got it in time.

She ended with $15,150. Johnson went home with $2,000. Goodman was the night’s winner with $25,090.

He brought his wife, Hien, and his friend, Clayton, with him to cheer him on. “You’ve got this!” his wife said.

“You mean the whole marriage or tonight?” Ryan Seacrest asked.

“Everything,” Hien replied.

Goodman chose “What Are You Doing?” for his category. He was given “R,S,T,L,N, and E” by Wheel of Fortune. The contestant then chose “D,G,P, and I” to round out his puzzle.

When the letters were filled in, the puzzle looked like “GI_ING _ _ _ _ _E_R _ _G.” One second barely passed on the clock, and Goodman solved “Giving You a Bear Hug.”

Seacrest did just that and gave Goodman a big hug as the contestant laughed in disbelief. The host revealed the Ford to be in the envelope. His grand total was $73,455.

“Daniel solved the ‘bear hug’ and continued hugging people, even hugging a car! He was a spectacular sight today,” a YouTube user wrote.