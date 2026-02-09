‘Wheel of Fortune’ Viewers React After ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ Fan Loses $79,000

Brittany Sims
Comments
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant James Roberson solving the Bonus Round puzzle on February 6, 2026
Wheel of Fortune/YouTube
Wheel of Fortune mug

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Color-Changing Mug

$23.99
Buy Now

Wheel of Fortune fans were divided over the Bonus Round puzzle, with some saying it was easy while others thought it was very tough. The contestant who made it to the Bonus Round lost $79,000 after he couldn’t solve it.

James Roberson, a big Everybody Loves Raymond fan, from Lynwood, Illinois, played against Conner Custodio, from Lakeland, Florida, and Jaque Seckinger, from Clovis, California, on February 6. Roberson is a good cook, who makes tacos so well that his friends call them “Holy ghost tacos.”

Roberson solved both of the toss-ups, giving him the lead with $3,000. Seckinger, a mom of three boys and a true crime fan, solved “Pythons & Anacondas” for $3,400.

Seckinger took an even bigger lead with $6,950 on the “Before & After” puzzle, which was “The Rose Bowl of Cereal.” Roberson took the lead when he solved “The Pearl of the Pacific” and won a trip to Bora Bora. This gave him $17,000.

Custodio, a performance coach who can do an impression of Frank Sinatra, finally got on the board when he solved two of the three Triple Toss-ups. Roberson solved the third one.

Roberson solved “Domain Name” too late, so Custodio solved the final puzzle, which gave him $5,000. Seckinger went home with $6,950. Roberson was the night’s big winner with $19,000.

Roberson brought his husband, Curtis, and his best friend, Ornic, with him to cheer him on. He chose “What Are You Wearing?” for the Bonus Round category.

Wheel of Fortune gave him “R,S,T,L,N, and E,” and Roberson chose “G,C,M, and O.” His puzzle then looked like “_    C_ _C   O_T_ _T.”

The game show contestant did not guess anything as the clock counted down. “That was a tough one with those letters,” host Ryan Seacrest said.

The puzzle was “A Chic Outfit.” The envelope had $50,000 in it, which would have given him a total of $79,000.

Some fans thought it was just as difficult as Roberson did, while others said they solved it right away. “Tough puzzle to finish the week. Another week will be better for a W!” a YouTube fan wrote. 

“Sometimes you get a tough one!” another fan said.

“That’s a tough one,” a third added.

“There’s no way he was going to get that,” A Wheel fan commented.

'Wheel of Fortune': Mom Gasps & Daughter Cries in Emotional $63,000 Win
Related

'Wheel of Fortune': Mom Gasps & Daughter Cries in Emotional $63,000 Win

“The second word was hard to figure out,” a fan said.

However, others knew it as soon as all of the letters popped up. “This one seemed easy to me. But I’m under no pressure at home,” a fan said. 

Once the letters showed up after the contestant called the letters, I knew the answer to this puzzle,” another commented. 

“I got it!” a few fans said.

“I solved it right away,” a fan wrote.

Did you think the puzzle was easy or hard? Let us know in the comments.

Wheel of Fortune, weekdays, check local listings, stream next day on Hulu and Peacock

Wheel of Fortune key art

Spin That Wheel

Get absolutely everything about Wheel of Fortune in your inbox!

Syndicated

Game Show

1983–

TVG

Game show

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More Wheel of Fortune ›

Wheel of Fortune




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: Bad Bunny and Lady Gaga perform onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show at Levi's Stadium on February 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
1
8 Celebrity Cameos in Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl 2026 Halftime Show
2
All the Celebrities at Super Bowl 2026
Kid Rock and Bad Bunny
3
Super Bowl Halftime Show Ratings Revealed for Bad Bunny & Kid Rock
Canine players in Puppy Bowl XXII
4
Puppy Bowl 2026 Crowns Its Winner — Was It Team Ruff or Team Fluff?
Chris Christie, Bill Maher
5
Chris Christie Tells Bill Maher Republicans Privately Criticize Donald Trump