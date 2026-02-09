‘Wheel of Fortune’ Viewers React After ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ Fan Loses $79,000

Wheel of Fortune fans were divided over the Bonus Round puzzle, with some saying it was easy while others thought it was very tough. The contestant who made it to the Bonus Round lost $79,000 after he couldn’t solve it.

James Roberson, a big Everybody Loves Raymond fan, from Lynwood, Illinois, played against Conner Custodio, from Lakeland, Florida, and Jaque Seckinger, from Clovis, California, on February 6. Roberson is a good cook, who makes tacos so well that his friends call them “Holy ghost tacos.”

Roberson solved both of the toss-ups, giving him the lead with $3,000. Seckinger, a mom of three boys and a true crime fan, solved “Pythons & Anacondas” for $3,400.

Seckinger took an even bigger lead with $6,950 on the “Before & After” puzzle, which was “The Rose Bowl of Cereal.” Roberson took the lead when he solved “The Pearl of the Pacific” and won a trip to Bora Bora. This gave him $17,000.

Custodio, a performance coach who can do an impression of Frank Sinatra, finally got on the board when he solved two of the three Triple Toss-ups. Roberson solved the third one.

Roberson solved “Domain Name” too late, so Custodio solved the final puzzle, which gave him $5,000. Seckinger went home with $6,950. Roberson was the night’s big winner with $19,000.

Roberson brought his husband, Curtis, and his best friend, Ornic, with him to cheer him on. He chose “What Are You Wearing?” for the Bonus Round category.

Wheel of Fortune gave him “R,S,T,L,N, and E,” and Roberson chose “G,C,M, and O.” His puzzle then looked like “_ C_ _C O_T_ _T.”

The game show contestant did not guess anything as the clock counted down. “That was a tough one with those letters,” host Ryan Seacrest said.

The puzzle was “A Chic Outfit.” The envelope had $50,000 in it, which would have given him a total of $79,000.

Some fans thought it was just as difficult as Roberson did, while others said they solved it right away. “Tough puzzle to finish the week. Another week will be better for a W!” a YouTube fan wrote.

“Sometimes you get a tough one!” another fan said.

“That’s a tough one,” a third added.

“There’s no way he was going to get that,” A Wheel fan commented.

“The second word was hard to figure out,” a fan said.

However, others knew it as soon as all of the letters popped up. “This one seemed easy to me. But I’m under no pressure at home,” a fan said.

“Once the letters showed up after the contestant called the letters, I knew the answer to this puzzle,” another commented.

“I got it!” a few fans said.

“I solved it right away,” a fan wrote.

