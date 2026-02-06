‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Has Painful $15,000 Loss After Ignoring Friends

Your friends usually know what’s good for you. That was the case for The Price Is Right player Kayla Domingo after she lost out on taking home an awesome prize because she didn’t listen to her friends.

Domingo won the third item up for bid on February 5. She had the highest bid of $1,500 on a mahogany and antique gold bar cabinet and four wine glasses. The actual retail price was $2,039.

She then came to the stage to play Grocery Game for a new kitchen valued at $15,596, which included a stainless steel oven range, microwave, a 30-inch freestanding range, dishwasher with a third rack, and a French door fridge.

Domingo was given five items from a grocery store. She had to pick an item and tell host Drew Carey how many she wanted of that item. The host would reveal the price, and then model James O’Halloran totaled it up on the register.

The game show contestant had to get a total between $20 and $22. It didn’t matter how many items she picked; Domingo just had to get in between that range. If she was over or under, she walked away with nothing.

Domingo started out with one box of Goya yellow rice, worth $2.99. She then picked two packs of Pepperidge Farm Farmhouse cookies. They were worth $5.79 each.

This brought her total up to $14.57. Domingo added one pack of Hidden Valley ranch seasoning, which was $1.99. This made her total $16.56.

“You’re getting there!” Carey said.

She only had two more items left to pick from. The contestant needed between $3.44 and $5.44.

For the last item, Domingo chose one pack of Terra Mediterranean vegetable chips. The chips were $5.99, so Domingo lost. She went over by $0.55.

“Your friends were all yelling out the chips first, before the seasoning,” Carey said.

Domingo nodded her head and said, “I should have went with the chips.”

“They were right about the chips. It would have gotten you there,” the host said.

However, Domingo redeemed herself when she spun a .70 on the wheel and advanced to the Showcase.

The Price Is Right contestant bid $27,500 on a music room, which included a curved velvet sectional, five pairs of speakers, a DJ controller panel, a smart lamp, and a house bundle.

The actual retail price was $32,976. That meant Domingo was $5,476 under the prices. But her opponent, Josephine, was over, so Domingo won the Showcase.