What To Know High Potential boss Todd Harthan teases roller coaster tension ahead for Morgan and Karadec’s girlfriend, Lucia.

The women will cross paths more as Season 2 continues to unfold.

High Potential may not return until March, but there’s plenty to look forward to when Season 2 resumes, including an intriguing interaction between Morgan Gillory (Kaitlin Olson) and Lucia (Susan Kelechi Watson), the girlfriend of her partner Karadec (Daniel Sunjata).

As fans who tuned into the most recent episode will recall, Morgan’s will-they-won’t-they tension with Karadec hit an all-time high, making us wonder if Lucia will be sticking around much longer, but showrunner Todd Harthan hints that she’ll be lingering for a while. Furthermore, viewers can expect to see the women crossing paths again after meeting recently.

Lucia is Karadec’s ex-fiancée, whom he confided to Morgan about in Season 1, and now that she’s back in town, they’ve begun rekindling their former flame. According to Karadec, his and Lucia’s downfall was his work and commitment to it over their relationship; their newfound fling is a mutual attempt to correct their past mistakes.

Morgan seemed on board with the idea, happy to see her partner pursuing something outside of work, but we can’t help but wonder how much we’ll see of the most important women in Karadec’s life interacting. “Oh, of course,” Harthan teases of whether fans will see future scenes between Morgan and Lucia.

“It’s such a wonderful new ingredient in our show to explore,” Harthan continues. “So, what you’re seeing is the early stages of what this looks like,” he adds, referencing the initial friendliness between Morgan and Lucia.

But don’t expect smooth sailing for them all the way through as he shares, “Of course, there’s a bit of a roller coaster to this sort of soapy thread, and you’ll see in the not too distant future how it all plays out because it’s a TV show, so we’ve got to have trials and tribulations and twists and turns and drama.”

The bottom line is, “There are some bumps along the way,” Harthan promises.

High Potential, Season 2 Returns, Tuesday, March 3, 9/8c, ABC