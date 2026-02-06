Will ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ Air New Episodes During the 2026 Winter Olympics?

What To Know The Kelly Clarkson Show will be affected by NBC’s coverage of the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics.

The show will continue to film new episodes during its hiatus.

The show’s break comes shortly after host Kelly Clarkson announced that the show’s current season will be its last.

The 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics have officially begun, which means some changes are coming to NBC’s daytime lineup of shows.

Several shows across multiple networks are on a break as Olympics coverage dominates the airwaves from Friday, February 6, through Sunday, February 22. NBCUniversal serves as the exclusive broadcaster of the Games, with events airing across NBC, Peacock, CNBC, and USA Network.

The Kelly Clarkson Show, which airs on NBC, will be affected by the network’s Olympics coverage. Kelly Clarkson‘s titular talk show will air reruns during the weeks of Monday, February 9, and Monday, February 16. However, the daytime series will continue filming new episodes during the hiatus and return after the Games’ conclusion.

Next week’s reruns will include interviews with celebrities such as Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Kyle Chandler, Mary J. Blige, Idris Elba, Sadie Sink, Elle Fanning, Ken Jeong, Matthew McConaughey, and Lily James, as well as Kellyoke performances of “i wish i knew how to quit you” by Sombr, “Say My Name” by Destiny’s Child, and more.

The following week, the show will once again air past interviews with Jason Momoa, Tom Blyth, Emily Bader, Billy Bob Thornton, Cary Elwes, Alan Cumming, Isla Fisher, and Cynthia Erivo, among others. The reruns will also include more recent Kellyoke performances of “You Lie” by Reba McEntire, “Over the Rainbow” by Judy Garland,” and more.

The show’s Olympics break comes shortly after Clarkson announced that the show’s current seventh season will be its last. “I have been extremely fortunate to work with such an outstanding group of people at TKCS, both in Los Angeles and New York,” she wrote on a Monday, February 2, Instagram statement. “There have been so many amazing moments and shows over these seven seasons.”

She continued, “I am forever grateful and honored to have worked alongside the greatest band and crew you could hope for, all the talent and inspiring people who have shared their time and lives with us, all the fans who have supported our show, and to NBC for always being such a supportive and incredible partner.”

Clarkson noted that the decision to end the show was not an “easy” one, adding, “Stepping away from my daily schedule will allow me to prioritize my kids, which feels necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives.” (Clarkson shares her daughter, River, and son, Remy, with her late ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, who died at the age of 48 in August 2025.)

“This isn’t goodbye. I’ll still be making music, playing shows here and there, and you may catch me on The Voice from time to time…you never know where I might show up next,” Clarkson concluded. “But for now, I want to thank y’all so much for allowing our show to be a part of your lives, and for believing in us and hanging with us for seven incredible years.”

Season 7 of The Kelly Clarkson Show is expected to wrap up this fall.

