The Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games formally kicked off on Friday, February 6, as athletes, celebrities, and stars of every type made their way down the red carpet ahead of the opening ceremony.

Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh, fashion icon Donatella Versace, singer-songwriter Usher, and actors Marisa Tomei, Katherine LaNasa, and Stanley Tucci were just a few of the familiar faces turning the approach to San Siro Stadium into a glittering pre-show spectacle, blending Hollywood glamour with Olympic pageantry before the world officially turned its attention to the Games.

The Games run from February 6 until February 22, with the closing ceremony in Verona at the Arena di Verona. For the first time in Olympic history, two cities are hosting: Milan, Italy’s second-largest city, and Cortina d’Ampezzo, an Italian ski resort more than 250 miles away. The action will play out at more than a dozen venues across those cities and elsewhere in northern Italy.

The ceremony will air live internationally with U.S. coverage on NBC and Peacock, with a primetime replay for American audiences.

2026 Winter Olympic Games, February 6 through February 22, NBC, Peacock, USA Network & CNBC