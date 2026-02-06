See the Stars on 2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony Red Carpet (PHOTOS)

Erin Maxwell
2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony - Marisa Tomei, Grant Show, Katherine LaNasa, Usher
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

The Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games formally kicked off on Friday, February 6, as athletes, celebrities, and stars of every type made their way down the red carpet ahead of the opening ceremony.

Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh, fashion icon Donatella Versace, singer-songwriter Usher, and actors Marisa Tomei, Katherine LaNasa, and Stanley Tucci were just a few of the familiar faces turning the approach to San Siro Stadium into a glittering pre-show spectacle, blending Hollywood glamour with Olympic pageantry before the world officially turned its attention to the Games.

The Games run from February 6 until February 22, with the closing ceremony in Verona at the Arena di Verona. For the first time in Olympic history, two cities are hosting: Milan, Italy’s second-largest city, and Cortina d’Ampezzo, an Italian ski resort more than 250 miles away. The action will play out at more than a dozen venues across those cities and elsewhere in northern Italy.

The ceremony will air live internationally with U.S. coverage on NBC and Peacock, with a primetime replay for American audiences.

2026 Winter Olympic Games, February 6 through February 22, NBC, Peacock, USA Network & CNBC

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Jeff Goldblum

Stanley Tucci - Opening Ceremony Red Carpet - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Stanley Tucci

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 06: Bugs Bunny and Lola Bunny, cartoon characters, arrive on the Red Carpet as they attend the Opening Ceremony during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics at Teatro Alla Scala on February 06, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Bugs Bunny and Lola Bunny

Usher - Opening Ceremony Red Carpet - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Usher

Katherine LaNasa, Grant Show - Opening Ceremony Red Carpet - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Katherine LaNasa and Grant Show

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 06: Maggie Rogers, American singer-songwriter and record producer, arrives on the Red Carpet as they attend the Opening Ceremony during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics at Teatro Alla Scala on February 06, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Maggie Rogers

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 06: Michelle Yeoh, Malaysian actress, and partner Jean Todt, former FIA President and Ferrari Formula One team principal, arrive on the Red Carpet as they attend the Opening Ceremony during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics at Teatro Alla Scala on February 06, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh and partner Jean Todt

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Carolina Kostner

Marisa Tomei - Opening Ceremony Red Carpet - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Marisa Tomei

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Donatella Versace

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Benito Skinner

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 06: Monique Coleman, American actress and dancer, arrives on the Red Carpet as they attend the Opening Ceremony during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics at Teatro Alla Scala on February 06, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Monique Coleman

