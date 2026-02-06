Jennie Garth Reveals She Lost Out on ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 Role

Jennie Garth attends day one of Hello Sunshine's Third Annual Shine Away Experiential Event Connected by AT&T at Universal Studios Hollywood on October 11, 2025 in Universal City, California.
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Hello Sunshine

What To Know

  • Jennie Garth revealed that she auditioned for a role on Season 3 of The White Lotus.
  • While she did not specify which role she tried out for, Season 3 featured a prominent female cast and Season 4 is already in the works with new stars and a French setting.
  • Garth, known for her role on Beverly Hills, 90210, recently encouraged her followers to prioritize heart health and shared her experience undergoing a stress test.

The star-studded cast of The White Lotus Season 3 almost featured a different famous face.

All three seasons of the HBO anthology series have featured stacked casts full of Hollywood heavyweights and newcomers. On the Thursday, February 5, episode of her I Choose Me podcast, Jennie Garth revealed that she was in the running for a role on the show’s third season, which aired last year.

“For me, one of the roles that I have recently not gotten that I was bummed about was one of the characters on White Lotus,” Garth shared. “They shot that season in Thailand, which I would have really loved, so I was bummed about that. I’m not going to lie.”

The actress didn’t reveal which role she auditioned for. Season 3 featured many female roles, including Parker Posey as Southern family matriarch Victoria Ratliff, as well as Carrie Coon, Leslie Bibb, and Michelle Monaghan as three longtime friends reuniting for vacation in Thailand. The season also starred Aimee Lou Wood, Sarah Catherine Hook, and featured the return of Natasha Rothwell‘s Season 1 character, Belinda Lindsey.

While Garth didn’t land a role on the show’s third season, the door could be open for her to join a future season of the show, as Season 4 is officially in the works. Sticking with the show’s tradition of setting each season at a different White Lotus resort across the globe, the new episodes will take place in France.

Carrie Coon, Michelle Monaghan, and Leslie Bibb in 'The White Lotus' Season 3

Fabio Lovino / HBO

Several stars have been announced as part of the Season 4 cast, including Helena Bonham Carter, Steve Coogan, Chris Messina, Alexander Ludwig, AJ Michalka, Marissa Long, and Caleb Jonte Edwards. Additional casting and a premiere date for Season 4 have yet to be announced.

Garth rose to fame in the ’90s playing Kelly Taylor on Beverly Hills, 90210. She has gone on to star in several TV shows and movies over the years, including What I Like About You, 90210, Accidentally in Love, Holidaze, Mystery Girls, BH90210, A Kindhearted Christmas, and Bad Influence.

Outside of acting, Garth was married to Daniel B. Clark from 1994 to 1996 and Peter Facinelli from 2001 to 2013, and shares her three daughters — Luca, Lola, and Fiona — with the latter. She began dating her now-husband, Dave Abrams, in 2014, and the two married the following year. Abrams filed for divorce in 2018 but later withdrew his divorce petition in 2019, and the two have remained together ever since.

Earlier this week, Garth opened up about her health while encouraging her social media followers to prioritize their heart health. “Happy first day of Heart Health Month ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ It’s time! And, February is a perfect time to get serious about taking care of our selves,” she captioned a Sunday, February 1, Instagram video. “Starting with a stress test which measures heart function under physical stress.🏃🏼‍♀️💗.”

The clip featured Garth walking on a treadmill with sensors attached to her torso. “Let this be a reminder that caring for your mind, spirit, and body matters. All of it! And listen, I get it,” she wrote. “Taking care of our selves can feel like a lot of work, maybe even stalling us from doing anything at all. But we are worth the effort!”

Garth continued, “Knowledge is the key to prevention. You are allowed to choose to take some extra time for yourself! So schedule the appointment, take care of the thing, make the effort. You deserve it. I ❤️ you! JG.”

