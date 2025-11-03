What To Know St. Denis Medical stars Mekki Leeper, Kahyun Kim, and Wendi McLendon-Covey break down the Season 2 premiere.

Leeper and Kim discuss the latest development in the relationship between their characters, Matt and Serena.

McLendon-Covey discusses Joyce’s progress with the hospital’s birthing unit.

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the St. Denis Medical Season 2 Episodes 1 & 2, “Aloha, Everyone” &”Mama Bear Activated.”]

St. Denis Medical is back, and there’s been a major development on the Matt (Mekki Leeper) and Serena (Kahyun Kim) relationship front, as Season 2 kicked off with the episode “Aloha, Everyone.”

In the installment, viewers discover that while Serena requested to be stationed in a different zone from Matt, after learning he’d had a crush on her, she was shocked to discover he’d asked the same thing. In their time spent apart within the hospital, it also seems as though Matt’s gotten over his crush, which gives Serena a lot to think about.

“They just met in Season 1, so there’s plenty of time for them to learn about each other without Matt being in crush mode,” Leeper tells TV Insider about the revelation. “Also, he has kind of bigger fish to fry, like learning how to do his job.” When Serena learns about Matt’s request from Alex (Allison Tolman), she attempts to get him to admit he put in the request and is notably offended.

But is the offense more about his seemingly disappeared crush or him lying about getting some space? “Well, I don’t think she deals well with it. Nobody likes somebody not liking them back,” Kim tells TV Insider.

“There’s a lot of ups and downs, a lot of give and take,” she teases of their Season 2 dynamic. “And it’s very exciting. When I read the scripts with Matt and Serena, it makes me, like a fan, kind of [get] butterflies. So, I’m sure the audience will feel the same way,” Kim adds.

Ultimately, the duo agreed that they were friends and promised they wouldn’t force themselves to work in different zones going forward, but the door appears to be open regarding romantic potential. Meanwhile, Joyce (Wendi McLendon-Covey) was busy putting some unique touches on her birth center at the hospital, built with the funding she received last season.

“Not to say that this is all gonna go smoothly or that she got all the permits that she needed or that all the construction was done right, but she did put a lot of effort into those themed rooms,” McLendon-Covey notes. While her vision may not be the final outcome for the hospital, she has the support of her staff, who rally in the face of emergencies, both medical and non-medical.

What will happen next? Stay tuned as St. Denis Medical Season 2 carries on, and let us know whether you’re rooting for Matt and Serena or not in the comments section below.

St. Denis Medical, Season 2, Mondays, 8/7c, NBC