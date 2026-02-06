Bill Maher Slams Chuck Schumer’s Reaction to Trump’s New Voter ID Bill

What To Know Bill Maher criticized Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer for comparing Trump’s SAVE Act voter ID bill to “Jim Crow,” calling the rhetoric exaggerated and unhelpful.

Both Maher and podcast host Stephen A. Smith argued that labeling the bill as racially motivated hyperbole plays into Trump’s hands and distracts from substantive debate.

Maher pointed out that similar claims about voter suppression in Georgia were not supported by polling, urging Democrats to avoid overstating racial issues in election laws.

Bill Maher appeared on Stephen A. Smith‘s Straight Shooter podcast on Wednesday (February 4), where he joined the host in blasting Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

The discussion revolved around President Donald Trump‘s voter ID bill, the SAVE (Safeguard American Voter Eligibility) Act, which would require proof of citizenship to vote in elections. On Monday (February 2), Schumer compared the bill to “Jim Crow” and argued it would “disenfranchise” millions of American citizens.

“The SAVE Act is nothing more than Jim Crow 2.0. It would disenfranchise millions of Americans. Every single Senate Democrat will vote against any bill that contains it,” Schumer wrote on X. “Speaker [Mike] Johnson should tell SAVE Act Republicans to stand down or else this shutdown will be on them.”

Smith wasn’t happy with Schumer’s statements, saying, per The Hill, “We don’t need to be using that kind of verbiage. We don’t need to be using that kind of language. Why? Because, ladies and gentlemen, that plays right into Trump’s hands.”

“If you’re Chuck Schumer, why engage in the hyperbole?” he later added. “Why not let Trump dig his own grave, proverbially speaking or figuratively speaking? Why not do that?”

Real Time host Maher agreed, adding, “Yes, and you’re factually right. This thing that [Trump’s] trying to do with not conceding elections, it’s not primarily a racial issue. Not everything is primarily a racial issue. It has racial overtones, as does everything in this country. But yes, you’re right, it’s foolish to make it about that.”

Maher explained another reason he believes Schumer’s argument is “foolish,” noting, “Biden used that exact phrase about voting in Georgia. And then they did polling after that next election came up. And even the Black folks said, ‘We had no problem voting.’ So, like you say, don’t engage in the kind of hyperbole that’s just going to bite you in the ass.”