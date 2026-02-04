‘Wheel of Fortune’: Foodie Loses $97,000 On Food-Related Puzzle

Wheel of Fortune fans were hungry for more when a foodie got a food-related puzzle wrong on the game show. This caused them to lose out on taking home $97,000.

Jerria Graves-Jackson, a foodie from Joliet, Illinois, played against Wade Kioski, whose wife competed on Wheel during Pat Sajak‘s last season, from Owosso, Michigan, and Nick Trawick, a music and choir teacher from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on February 3. Graves-Jackson has a special BBQ dry rub that has been passed down in her family for generations. She wouldn’t tell host Ryan Seacrest the recipe, but said that it is sweet. He tried to guess ingredients, but she kept tight-lipped.

Trawick solved the first toss-up while Graves-Jackson solved the second one. Grave-Jackson also solved “Twenty Five and Ready to Thrive.” She landed on a wedge for a trip to Cape Town and put $27,148 in her bank.

Trawick solved most of the “Same Name” puzzle, but landed on Bankrupt, so the turn moved to Kioski. After a few letters, he solved “Monthly & Buffalo Bills.” This gave him $1,500.

Graves-Jackson continued her winning streak when she solved “Rio by Duran Duran,” giving her a total of $28,998. She didn’t realize it was the prize puzzle and fell forward onto her podium when Ryan Seacrest told her she won a trip to Brazil and South Africa. This gave her $41,998.

Graves-Jackson revealed she was a school counselor, and Seacrest asked if she could get the time off. “I’ll try,” she said.

Kioski solved two of three Triple Toss-ups. Graves-Jackson solved the third. The latter also solved the final puzzle — “Out of State Visitors.” This gave her a final total of $47,298.

Trawick took home $1,000. Kioski had $5,500. Graves-Jackson appropriately picked “Food & Drink” for her Bonus Round puzzle.

She brought her husband, Russell, and her son, Russell Junior, with her to cheer her on. “I met your mom in the audience, too. She said not to believe a word you say when it comes to the secret recipe,” Seacrest said.

After being given “R,S,T,L,N, and E,” Graves-Jackson chose “C,M,H, and O.” No additional letter popped up, so her puzzle looked like “_ _ _ _ _ _ _LE.”

The game show contestant guessed “Crab Boil” as a last-minute guess, but couldn’t solve “Fuji Apple.”

“You needed more letters to get to it,” Seacrest said. The envelope had $50,000 in it, which would have given her $97, 298.

“I hope your principal gives you time off,” the host said.

“Yes, he will,” the Wheel of Fortune contestant assured him.