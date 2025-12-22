Dark Winds is keeping things fresh heading into its fourth season at AMC as Lieutenant Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) finds himself in the crosshairs of a “mind-boggling” new antagonist amid the search for a missing Navajo girl that sends him and officers Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon) and Bernadette Manuelito (Jessica Matten) to the dangerous corners of 1970s Los Angeles.

In an exclusive first look, showrunner John Wirth previews the introduction of Season 4’s big bad, Irene Vaggan (Franka Potente), “She’s sort of a sociopath and a psychopath, and even though [Joe]’s dealt with some bad eggs over the years as a Navajo tribal police officer, I don’t think he’s really come into contact with this type of person,” Wirth notes. “So she is surprising him.”

As viewers will recall, Season 3 concluded on a somber note for Joe, whose wife Emma (Deanna Allison) left him after lying on his behalf, protecting him against legal backlash for having a hand in B.J. Vines’ (John Diehl) death. While the businessman had a direct hand in their son’s death, it didn’t allow Emma to accept Joe’s actions and lies.