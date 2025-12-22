‘Dark Winds’ First Look: Meet Joe Leaphorn’s Obsessive & Surprising Season 4 Antagonist (PHOTOS)

Franka Potente, Zahn McClarnon, Kiowa Gordon, and Jessica Matten in 'Dark Winds'
Dark Winds is keeping things fresh heading into its fourth season at AMC as Lieutenant Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) finds himself in the crosshairs of a “mind-boggling” new antagonist amid the search for a missing Navajo girl that sends him and officers Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon) and Bernadette Manuelito (Jessica Matten) to the dangerous corners of 1970s Los Angeles.

In an exclusive first look, showrunner John Wirth previews the introduction of Season 4’s big bad, Irene Vaggan (Franka Potente), “She’s sort of a sociopath and a psychopath, and even though [Joe]’s dealt with some bad eggs over the years as a Navajo tribal police officer, I don’t think he’s really come into contact with this type of person,” Wirth notes. “So she is surprising him.”

As viewers will recall, Season 3 concluded on a somber note for Joe, whose wife Emma (Deanna Allison) left him after lying on his behalf, protecting him against legal backlash for having a hand in B.J. Vines’ (John Diehl) death. While the businessman had a direct hand in their son’s death, it didn’t allow Emma to accept Joe’s actions and lies.

Zahn McClarnon in 'Dark Winds' Season 4
Michael Moriatis / AMC

“I won’t say whether or not it’s a permanent break or not, but it is definitely something that has sent him to the mountains to reflect and consider his life and his choices and what’s happened to him recently and what may happen in the future,” Wirth teases of Joe’s next steps after that heartbreak in Season 3, and ongoing separation. “At the beginning of Season 4, Leaphorn is trying to regain his balance and tap into some of the more traditional Navajo ways that he may have lost track of over time.”

Franka Potente in 'Dark Winds' Season 4
Michael Moriatis / AMC

As for the introduction of Season 4’s “villain,” Wirth shares, “What’s wonderful from a writing standpoint is your hero is only as strong and as clever as the hero’s antagonist. The more on her game that Vaggan is, the more on his game Joe Leaphorn has to be.” In other words, expect a surprising dynamic between Vaggan and Joe as he and his team search for the missing girl at the center of Season 4’s mystery (teased in the teaser trailer above).

“Vaggan has a really complex backstory,” Wirth explains. “She was born and came up in her early years during World War II in Germany. Her father and grandfather were Nazis. She had this obsession with this German writer named Karl May, who wrote all of these fantasy novels about cowboys and Indians in the West.”

Franka Potente in 'Dark Winds' Season 4
Michael Moriatis / AMC

“We haven’t really pitted somebody against Joe Leaphorn in the same way that we’ve pitted this character against him,” Wirth explains. “And her obsession with him is kind of mind-boggling for Joe Leaphorn.”

So, how does a woman like Vaggan even cross paths with Leaphorn? “She was hired to come and find this guy who disappeared from LA and kill him,” Wirth shares. When Vaggan doesn’t find her target, she seeks him out by tracking his brother, who happens to be accompanied by his young cousin, the aforementioned missing girl Leaphorn, Chee, and Manuelito are seeking. “She just happens to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

“When she goes missing from school, it was a common thing back then for Navajo Tribal Police to be dispatched to pick up these runaways from boarding schools. So as they go after her, they intersect with Vaggan,” Wirth adds. Eventually, the action sends the trio of investigators to Los Angeles, putting them in uncharted territory.

Kiowa Gordon and Jessica Matten in 'Dark Winds'
Michael Moriatis / AMC

While Joe may be juggling his job and unraveled marriage, Chee and Manuelito are finally progressing romantically, giving in to their long-brewing tension, which is rattled by the case. “Joe Leaphorn gets between them, and then they’re suddenly not on their home turf in Los Angeles, and it’s a big city, and they’re trying to keep their equilibrium while they’re looking for this young woman there,” Wirth shares. “Chee’s got his own issues, which will come to bear on everything because he’s not quite himself when he’s out there. It gets pretty intense,” he adds.

Zahn McClarnon and Kiowa Gordon in 'Dark Winds' Season 4
Michael Moriatis / AMC

As previously revealed, Season 4 marks McClarnon’s directing debut as he steps behind the camera for an installment. “He is very astute and very serious about the work,” Wirth commends. “It was fun to see him behind the camera. It was fun to see him talking to actors as a director. He worked very well with our [director of photography] in shot selections and figuring out how to make shots.” Wirth teases that the episode involves “A big action set piece in there, and I was very, very pleased with [it]. He did a great job.”

Gear up for an exciting new adventure when Dark Winds returns in the new year by checking out the first-look photos above, and watching the thrilling teaser trailer, which includes a sneak peek at Bosch star Titus Welliver‘s role. Stay tuned for more on the series in the weeks ahead, and let us know what you’re looking forward to from Dark Winds in the comments section.

Dark Winds, Season 4 Premiere, Sunday, February 15, 2026, 9pm ET/PT, AMC & AMC+

