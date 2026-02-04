‘Spartacus: House of Ashur’ Season 2 Is Already Written — Is It Renewed?

Spartacus: House of Ashur Season 1 comes to an end this Friday, February 6, on Starz. The series is led by Nick E. Tarabay, reprising his role as the traitorous Ashur from Spartacus, and costars Outlander‘s Graham McTavish, Tenkia Davis, and more. Julius Caesar (Jackson Gallagher) and his powerful wife, Cornelia (Jaime Slater), have been important figures in this season, and there’s tension rising after Ashur was roped into the murder of Gibinius (Andrew McFarlane) in last week’s penultimate episode.

Will there be a Spartacus: House of Ashur Season 2? Creator Steven S. DeKnight has already written the second season. Here’s what we know. (Get an exclusive sneak peek into the Spartacus: House of Ashur Season 1 finale in our Episode 10 preview here.)

Is Spartacus: House of Ashur renewed for Season 2?

As of the time of publication, Spartacus: House of Ashur has not yet been renewed for a second season. But DeKnight is confident that they’ll get to make more of his beloved franchise; he’s already written Season 2. He’s been open about this since before Season 1 premiered in December 2025. DeKnight wants multiple seasons for Ashur’s story, which is set in an alternate universe where Ashur was given a second chance at life and a clean slate, where he wasn’t killed for betraying Spartacus, but rather rewarded with his own ludus and gladiators in Capua.

“I can tell you we’ve already written Season 2. We are ready to go if it’s a success,” DeKnight told Deadline in November.

How many Spartacus: House of Ashur episodes are there?

There are 10 episodes in Season 1. A potential second season would likely follow suit.

Where to Watch Spartacus: House of Ashur

Spartacus: House of Ashur Episode 10 will be available to stream on the morning of Friday, February 6, on the Starz app. It premieres on the Starz TV channel on Friday, February 6, at 9/8c.

Who is in the Spartacus: House of Ashur cast?

The series stars Tarabay, who reprises his role as Ashur, McTavish as Korris, Davis as Achillia, Jordi Webber as Tarchon, Jamaica Vaughan as Hilara, Ivana Baquero as Messia, Claudia Black as Cossutia, Shaw-Smith as Viridia, Gallagher as Caesar, Slater as Cornelia, and Leigh Gill as Satyrus. Lucy Lawless reprised her role as Lucretia in the series premiere, in a scene set in the afterlife in which she sent Ashur back to the land of the living.

Spartacus: House of Ashur is a thrilling, erotic, history-bending, roller-coaster experience that builds on everything that made the original series a colossal hit. What if Ashur had lived, and the Romans rewarded his treachery with the gladiator school where he once bled? Welcome to the House of Ashur. No longer a slave, Ashur has clawed his way to power, owning the same ludus that once owned him. But ruling a band of merciless gladiators is child’s play compared to surviving the savage world of Roman politics — a cutthroat game in which betrayal isn’t a sin, it’s currency. He flips tradition on its head by unleashing Achillia, a fierce and powerful gladiatrix eager to prove herself worthy in a man’s world. Together, they ignite a new kind of spectacle that shocks, disrupts, and offends the elite with every drop of blood.

Spartacus: House of Ashur, Season 1 Finale, Friday, February 6, 9/8c, Starz