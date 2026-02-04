‘Spartacus’ Finale Sneak Peek: Ashur Demands Reward From Caesar After Murder Plot (VIDEO)

What To Know In the Spartacus: House of Ashur Season 1 finale, Ashur demands his promised reward from Caesar and Cornelia after the murder of Gabinius.

The episode, titled “Hail Caesar,” features Achillia returning to the arena for her greatest challenge and Ashur grappling with the consequences of his actions.

The Spartacus: House of Ashur Season 1 finale comes out on Friday, February 6, on Starz.

Following a major death in the penultimate episode of Spartacus: House of Ashur Season 1, Ashur (Nick E. Tarabay) is demanding his reward from Julius Caesar (Jackson Gallagher) and Cornelia (Jaime Slater), a prize that will set him up for more glory in Capua. TV Insider has your first look at the finale in the exclusive clip above.

The Spartacus: House of Ashur Season 1 finale, airing February 6, is titled “Hail Caesar.” In Episode 10, Achillia (Tenika Davis) returns to the arena to face her greatest challenge, while Ashur wrestles with the emotional fallout of his actions. The finale is written by Spartacus creator Steven S. DeKnight and directed by Rick Jacobson, who’s also an executive producer.

Following the gruesome death of Gabinius (Andrew McFarlane) involving Ashur and Pompey (Joel Tobeck), Ashur denies libations offered by the Roman power couple and says, “Agreement was made. If union between Viridia and Pompey was halted, the reward would be the rebuilding of the arena destroyed by Spartacus and I, to be given control of it.”

“Was it not Pompey who struck Gabinus down?” Cornelia presses.

“By machination devised by my hand alone,” Ashur replies. “Gabinius would yet be of this world if not for Ashur.”

“Of that, there can be no question,” Caesar says, assuring that he’ll see Ashur rewarded.

Gabinius, father of Ashur’s beloved Viridia (India Shaw-Smith), was killed in a previous episode, and Ashur had a hand in it. The fallout of his actions are seen in the finale airing on Friday, February 6, at 9/8c on Starz (stream it earlier that morning on the Starz app).

Spartacus: House of Ashur is a thrilling, erotic, history-bending, roller-coaster experience that builds on everything that made the original series a colossal hit. What if Ashur had lived, and the Romans rewarded his treachery with the gladiator school where he once bled? Welcome to the House of Ashur. No longer a slave, Ashur has clawed his way to power, owning the same ludus that once owned him. But ruling a band of merciless gladiators is child’s play compared to surviving the savage world of Roman politics — a cutthroat game in which betrayal isn’t a sin, it’s currency. He flips tradition on its head by unleashing Achillia, a fierce and powerful gladiatrix eager to prove herself worthy in a man’s world. Together, they ignite a new kind of spectacle that shocks, disrupts, and offends the elite with every drop of blood.

The series stars Tarabay, who reprises his role as Ashur, Graham McTavish as Korris, Davis as Achillia, Jordi Webber as Tarchon, Jamaica Vaughan as Hilara, Ivana Baquero as Messia, Claudia Black as Cossutia, Shaw-Smith as Viridia, Gallagher as Caesar, Slater as Cornelia, and Leigh Gill as Satyrus.

Spartacus: House of Ashur, Season 1 Finale, Friday, February 6, 9/8c, Starz