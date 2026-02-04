What To Know Sheinelle Jones celebrated what would have been her late husband Uche Ojeh’s birthday on Today With Jenna & Sheinelle.

Jones honored her husband by paying tribute to the caregivers who looked after him and their family during his finale days.

The episode also featured a special performance by Blessing Offor, whose music provided comfort to Jones during her husband’s illness.

The Wednesday, February 4, episode of Today With Jenna & Sheinelle was emotional for many reasons.

Not only are Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones continuing to support Savannah Guthrie amid the disappearance of her mother, Nancy Guthrie, but Wednesday’s episode coincided with the birthday of Jones’ late husband, Uche Ojeh. Back in May 2025, Savannah announced on Today that Ojeh had died at the age of 45 after a private battle with brain cancer.

“I have a friend who sent me a message yesterday, and she was like, ‘This is one of those things where, you know, everybody talks about that first year. You have your year of firsts,'” Jones said at the top of the episode. “I’ve just been so busy that I think I underestimated how tough this one would be. And in some ways, it’s harder than Thanksgiving or Christmas because you know those are coming, and everybody knows it with you, so you’re fortified, you’re fortified with love and calls. But this is one of those where it’s just, you know, kind of this tribe and the people in our family.”

She continued, “So, I’ve had a lot of texts today because they understand that. Talk about holding two things. I am anchoring the news, filling in for one of my best friends who’s dealing with her stuff. And then, inside, I know that it’s Uche’s birthday.”

Jones went on to note that she and Bush Hager were going to “make it a day of grace and purpose in the midst of our pain.”

During the episode, Jones highlighted many of the nurses and caregivers who helped Ojeh during his final days. “They also supported and loved on me and my kids along the way. And so, today, I just wanted to say thank you,” she tearfully stated before airing a video package highlighting five of the women who cared for Ojeh and her family.

Among the caregivers highlighted was “Uche’s favorite speech pathologist,” Jessica. Jones revealed that her last text from Jessica was a video she took of Ojeh saying, “I love you, Sheinelle.”

“She cheers in the background, and she was so happy to send that to me. And so, I have that, and I certainly wasn’t thinking that then, but she was,” Jones said of the clip in the prerecorded package. “And I know that she worked with him on it and he wanted to be able to say it, and that is special. That is so special.”

After the package, the five women joined Bush Hager and Jones in Today‘s Studio 1A. “There are hospice workers who I feel sometimes, it’s like, you don’t really know until you know,” Jones stated. “And now that I know, I want the world to see your faces, and you represent so many men and women around this country who are with us in our lowest moments. And you make the end feel easier to carry.”

To show their thanks, Bush Hager and Jones surprised the group with a trip to Cabo. “Can you think of a better gift for Uche than giving to them?” Bush Hager asked Jones, who replied, “I literally picture Uche up there like, ‘We love you guys so much.'”

The women continued the celebration with a performance from Blessing Offor. The singer shares a special connection to the hosts, as Bush Hager recommended his song “Brighter Days” to Jones during Ojeh’s medical struggles. Offor performed the emotional track on the show, as well as the theme song he created for Jenna & Sheinelle.

“There’s a quote I really love, it says, ‘Grief carves a canyon so that joy may overflow it,'” Offor said to Jones. “The point is that life is guaranteed to hurt sometimes. And as a musician, and I think just as people, in general, we’re supposed to remind each other and give each other hope, so I wrote that song just for that purpose. So, I’m so happy, Sheinelle, that it got to you.”

Today With Jenna & Sheinelle, Weekdays, 10a.m./9c, NBC