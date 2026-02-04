What To Know American Idol is currently airing its 24th season, which premiered in January.

Season 24 of American Idol is underway. The show premiered on its new night, Monday, on January 26, and returned for Episode 2 on February 2. But will the upcoming episodes be impacted by the Winter Olympics, which begin on Friday, February 6, and last until February 20?

The Winter Olympics are airing on NBC, while American Idol is an ABC production. While CBS is keeping new episodes of its primetime shows off the air until after the Olympics, ABC is moving forward with some of its programming, and American Idol WILL be airing during the Winter Games.

ABC confirmed that the third Auditions episode of American Idol Season 24 will be airing on Monday, February 9, at 8/7c as planned. Plus, those who miss out on the debut can, of course, check it out on Hulu the next day, or tune in on Sunday, February 15, at 9/8c for the rerun.

While the schedule for the week of February 16 is not out yet, it’s likely that Episode 4 of American Idol, which will likely feature more auditions, will air that night. February 9 and February 16 are the only two Mondays affected by the Olympics schedule.

On Sunday, February 8, which also falls during the Olympics, ABC will be re-airing Episode 2 of American Idol for those who missed it the first time around. The two-hour episode begins at 9/8c.

Season 24 of American Idol features Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood, and Luke Bryan as judges. This is Underwood’s second season in the role, while Richie and Bryan are taking on the job for the ninth time. Things are off to a great start, as Idol received its highest premiere ratings since 2022.

Following the auditions, the contestants who make it through will compete in Hollywood Week, with the Top 30 moving on to the Ohana round in Hawaii. From there, the live shows will begin back in California, and viewers will begin having the opportunity to vote for their favorites.

American Idol, Season 24, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC

2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony, Friday, February 6, 2/1c, NBC