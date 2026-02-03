Whoopi Goldberg & Sunny Hostin Slam ‘Racist’ Elon Musk Over ‘The Odyssey’ Casting Uproar

Whoopi Goldberg went on an all-out tear over Elon Musk‘s reaction to the rumored casting of Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o as Helen of Troy in director Christopher Nolan upcoming adaptation of The Odyssey.

After Musk wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that Nolan “has lost his integrity” in response to a report that Nyong’o, a Black woman, was cast in the role that is, as written by Homer, described as being a woman with fair skin.

“I don’t know if you realize this, but Lupita is also considered one of the world’s most beautiful women, so I’m not sure what you’re trying to say,” Goldberg said on Tuesday’s (February 3) episode of The View. “You don’t actually have to go to the movie.”

That wasn’t the end of it for Goldberg, an EGOT-winning actress in her own right. “I don’t know why you feel like you need to speak on this. And I would suggest looking in a mirror if you have any concerns about people’s looks, if this is where we’re going. And don’t bother to try to clown me, baby, I know what I look like. There’s so many things I want to say to you that are rude and awful, but I won’t do it. But know that I’m thinking it.”

Sunny Hostin then weighed in to note that The Odyssey is a work of fiction. “We all know Homer’s Iliad and The Odyssey. We also know that there are like sirens and fictional characters, and anyone can portray a fictional character, and that beauty, in and of itself, is subjective. There is no standard of beauty. It doesn’t have to be a white person that plays this part. But I think we need to call a thing a thing when we’re talking about someone like Elon Musk. He has trafficked in white supremacy on the internet, on social media, on X for quite some time. He sparked some controversy just on January 8, calling for white solidarity and warning that white men would be slaughtered if they became a minority. He also posted in September that white people are a rapidly diminishing minority of the global population, and in December, he said that the South African government is super racist against anyone who isn’t Black. And he has also said that he is not African, that he is actually of British and English descent. And so we know what this is. He is a white supremacist. In my view, he is a racist. And I think we call a thing a thing.”

Sara Haines then noted, “Well, then maybe no one should tell him that Jesus was Middle Eastern because that’s also a debate that a lot of people have of a much older book.” And Alyssa Farah Griffin pointed out that the stories of The Odyssey were passed down orally before being committed to paper.

Goldberg then concluded the segment by saying, “Elon, you really just don’t for this. This, when it comes to artistic stuff, go sit down, please.”

