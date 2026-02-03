‘Jeopardy!’: Ken Jennings Reveals Alex Trebek Secret in Backstage Tour

Brittany Sims
(left) Ken Jennings in his 'Jeopardy!' dressing room, (right) Alex Trebek hosting 'Jeopardy!'
Ken Jennings/Instagram/Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Ken Jennings has given Jeopardy! fans a backstage peak at a personal possession of Alex Trebek‘s that may surprise viewers of the late, long-time host.

In a post on Instagram on February 2, Jennings stood in front of his dressing room mirror in a suit. Before taping the show, he held up an item and snapped a photo with it.

“We don’t offer a Backstage Jeopardy! Tour, but if we did, this would be one of the highlights. This is, and I’m completely serious here, Alex Trebek’s own ‘90s-era afro pick. Long live the CanFro (Canadian afro),” he captioned the post.

Although Trebek had short gray hair during the latter years of his TV career, he did have an Afro on the game show in the 1980-90s, and his secret to keeping it looking good was the comb. Trebek also sported a black mustache. He hosted Jeopardy! from 1984 until his death from pancreatic cancer in November 2020.

Fans reacted to the item in the comments, with some wanting Jennings to sport the combo. “The cloning potential is mind-boggling,” one of them said.

“‘Your scientists were so preoccupied with asking in the form of a question…'” Ken Jennings replied.

 

“Ken, it’s time to take up the tradition. The salon awaits. Your perm era begins now,” one suggested.

“This belongs in the Smithsonian. Right next to Fonzie’s jacket,” one commented.

“Awwwww, I love that. Nostalgia pulls at the heartstrings,” another wrote.

CLASSIC CONCENTRATION, Alex Trebek, 1987-91, ©NBC/courtesy Everett Collection

NBC/courtesy Everett Collection

“Ken, have you considered a fro and ‘stache combo?” a fan wondered.

“Top tier bts content! I love it 😍,” a fan commented.

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Praise Ken Jennings on 5-Year Hosting Anniversary
“Legendary artifact,” another said.

“Frame that!” a fan suggested.

The pick isn’t the only item left behind from Trebek. Sometimes Jennings wears ties that Trebek wore on the game show. They are marked with “AT” and the show number that he wore them on.

Trebek was the host when Jennings went on his 74-game winning streak, so the host holds a special place in his heart.

