Season 13 of Father Brown is about to premiere stateside, bringing the crime-solving priest back for another round of cozy mysteries. Starring Mark Williams as the kindly Catholic cleric who doubles as an exceptional amateur detective, the series returns viewers to the fictional Cotswolds village of Kembleford in the 1950s, following the beloved man of the cloth as he unravels cases that continue to baffle local police.

With Season 13 already underway in the U.K. and set to debut in the United States on February 13, American audiences will soon catch up with Father Brown’s latest investigations. Subscribers to BritBox Premier can get an early look at the first few episodes, while the rest of the viewers will follow along week to week.

Thanks to the popularity of the cozy mystery featuring a crime-solving clergyman, fans are already wondering about a Season 14. Here is everything we know about the possible next season of Father Brown.

Will there be a Season 14 of Father Brown?

Yes, Season 14 of Father Brown appears to be in development.

While the show is currently airing its 13th season, a production listing indicates that Season 14 is already in development or pre-production, with records updated as recently as December 30, 2025.

According to the production list, the shoot date is April 1 in Birmingham, England, United Kingdom.

Actor Tom Chambers, who plays Chief Inspector Edgar Sullivan in the drama, confirmed that Season 14 is underway.

“Well, I guess it is supply and demand, and no one expected it to go on for more than about three or four years,” Chambers told the Oxford Mail. “So obviously it’s down to the British public and the global public who have very kindly taken to it.

“I mean, we are starting again in April, as it’s been commissioned to go again, so there will be a Series 14,” said the actor. “You’re at the mercy of so many different factors, but fingers crossed, we hope that the power of the people, a bit like George Orwell, will dictate its future.”

When will Season 14 premiere?

As production has not started on the new season, expect at least a year’s wait for the future adventures of Father Brown.

Season 13 has already started on BBC One, while American audiences have to wait until February 3. Britbox Premier subscribers are already privy to the first few episodes via the app.

What is Father Brown about?

Set in the fictional village of Kembleford in the ’50s, a kindly Roman Catholic priest solves local murders using intuition, psychology, and his deep understanding of human nature, often clashing with police who find his methods unorthodox.

Father Brown is the BBC’s long-running mystery show. It first premiered in 2013 and has spanned 13 series, with roughly 140 episodes to date.

For Season 13, star Williams confirmed in an interview with the BBC that the new series will feature “a great range of stories this series; we’ve got kidnappings, murder, madness, and mirth.”

Who stars in Father Brown?

Father Brown stars Mark Williams as the kindly crime-solving priest, joined in recent seasons by Claudie Blakley as Mrs. Devine, John Burton as Sergeant Goodfellow, Tom Chambers as Inspector Sullivan, and Ruby-May Martinwood as Brenda Palmer. Earlier favorites include Sorcha Cusack as Mrs. McCarthy, Alex Price as Sid Carter, Nancy Carroll as Lady Felicia, and Jack Deam as Inspector Mallory.

Who is behind the making of Father Brown?

Father Brown is a BBC Studios Drama Production for BBC One and BBC iPlayer, commissioned by Rob Unsworth, Head of BBC Daytime and Early Peak commissioning. The Executive Producer for BBC Studios Drama Productions is Neil Irvine, the Series Producer is David Innes Edwards, and the Script Producer is Dawn Coulson-Beckett. Helen Munson is the Commissioning Editor for BBC Daytime. BBC Studios is handling global sales.

Father Brown, Season 13, Tuesday, February 3, Britbox