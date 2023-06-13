Amy Schumer Stand-Up, ‘Father Brown’ Mysteries, NY Subway Series, Atlanta’s ‘Love & Hip-Hop’ Finds New Home

Amy Schumer presents her third stand-up comedy special for Netflix. Britain’s long-running Father Brown returns for a 10th season of rural mysteries. New York’s rival Yankees and Mets face off in a two-game series. Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta moves from VH1 to MTV for its 11th season.

Netflix

Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact

Special

The naughty cherub-looking comedian returns to Netflix for a third time with a stand-up special filmed at L.A.’s Orpheum Theatre. She regales a crowd with uncomfortably personal wisecracks about post-parenthood intimacy issues with her spouse (also her “emergency contact”), with riffs on facial lasering and chewable Viagra, among other bluer-than-blue topics.

Britbox

Father Brown

Season Premiere

For those of gentler persuasions, the U.K.’s cozy rural mystery series about a crime-solving priest (Mark Williams) in the Cotswolds is back for a 10th season, with two episodes premiering weekly. A new season heralds the return of Tom Chambers as Chief Inspector Sullivan and a new housekeeper, Brenda (Ruby-May Martinwood), to help Father Brown in his amateur but invariably spot-on sleuthing. The first case involves the murders of two council members opposed to a proposed housing development. The second sets Father Brown and Parish Secretary Mrs. Devine (Claudie Blakey) on the path to discover who murdered the shady owner of a gentlemen’s club.

MTV

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

Season Premiere 8/7c

Joining the cast as the reality franchise moves from VH1 to sister channel MTV: supermodel/actress Jessica White, looking for a fresh start after ending an 8-year relationship with Nick Cannon, joined by viral sensation Erica Banks and influencer Amy Luciani. Among the veterans, “Queen of Dancehall” Spice is home and on the mend after a near-fatal surgery following her Grammy nomination.

INSIDE TUESDAY TV:

Subway Series Baseball (7 pm/ET, TBS): The Bronx Bombers come to Queens when the Yankees take on the struggling Mets for the start of a two-game series. Game 2 airs Wednesday at 7 pm/ET on ESPN. Both teams are lacking star players, with the Mets’ Pete Alonso and the Yankees’ Aaron Judge currently sidelined.

Gotham Knights (9/8c, The CW): The Knights race the clock to rescue one of their own captured by the Court of Owls.

America’s Dangerous Trucks (10/9c, PBS): A special episode of Frontline in partnership with news website ProPublica investigates the deadly trend of underride crashes, when smaller vehicles collide and slide under the trailer of large trucks, often shearing off the top of the car. Though federal regulators have attempted to propose new safety rules, trucking industry lobbyists have so far blocked legislation.

Dark Side of the Ring (10/9c, Vice): The pro wrestling docuseries turns to the Graham dynasty, including pro wrestler and promoter Eddie Graham and son Mike , whose success at making Florida a sports entertainment mecca was clouded by personal family tragedies.

and son , whose success at making Florida a sports entertainment mecca was clouded by personal family tragedies. Agatha Christie’s Criminal Games: The ’70s (steaming on MHz Choice): A loose adaptation of the queen of mystery’s novels, transposed to the Northern France city of Lille in the 1970s, features the town’s first female captain Annie Gréco (Emilie Gavois-Kahn), who tackles cases with hothead investigator Max Beretta (Arthur Dupont) and amateur psychologist Rose Bellacour (Chloé Chaudoye).