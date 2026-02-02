‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Sticks Tongue Out in Wild Celebration After $16,000 Win

A The Price Is Right contestant had the appropriate reaction to winning $16,000. She screamed and ran around the stage after host Drew Carey revealed the last item.

Lashai Braziel, from Texas, won the third item up for bid on January 30. She bid $2,899 on a three-day trip to San Antonio and a sightseeing tour. The actual retail price was $3,129. The next highest bid was $3,350, so Braziel won the trip and the chance to win more prizes.

She made her way to the stage to play It’s In The Bag for a chance to win up to $16,000. Braziel was given six grocery items. She had to try to match five up them up with the correct price in order to win. Each time The Price Is Right contestant got one right, she would double her money.

Braziel placed the Zyrtec allergy relief in the $24.99 spot. She then chose the $1.25 item as the fruit snack. The pretzel sticks went into the $3.99 bag. The pickle chips were placed in the $4.99 spot. For the final item, Braziel selected the body wash and said it was $8.99. This left the fully-cooked bacon as the item left over.

The game show contestant started out with $1,000 for the Zyrtec. Once she was right, Braziel jumped up and down and clapped. At any point, she could take the money and sit down or keep going and risk losing it all.

She was correct on the fruit snack and the pretzel sticks, which gave her $4,000. By then, Braziel screeched and celebrated wildly.

Braziel decided to keep going. Luckily, the pickle chips were $4.99, which gave her $8,000. She did a dance move and moved her hands across her knees as she yelled out.

For the body wash, she had a decision to make, but decided to keep going for it. “Oh my God! I don’t even want to look,” Braziel said, holding up a hand and turning around.

The body wash was $8.99, so she won $16,000. Braziel screamed loudly, jumping in place. She then stamped her feet around the stage before making her way back to Drew Carey.

“Whooo! Yes!” she shouted. Braziel then proceeded to mimic eating something with a spoon and sticking her tongue out.

Brazie spun exactly 1.00 on the Showcase Showdown wheel. Not only did she advance to the Showcase, but she put an extra $1,000 in her prize pot by spinning that amount.

She faced off against Andrew in the Showcase. The contestant bid $27,500 on a pair of Ninebot drift carts, a motorscooter, and a 2025 Toyota Camry LE. The actual retail price was $38,639. This made her $11,139 under, but it didn’t matter since Andrew went over his price.

Braziel won the Showcase and took home a total of $58,768 in cash and prizes.